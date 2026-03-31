BATON ROUGE, La. - It’s a message that feels simple, but the numbers behind it tell a much more serious story. Officials across Louisiana are once again reminding drivers that distracted driving isn’t just risky, it’s deadly. More often than not, as you hit the road across Louisiana, you'll likely see someone driving with their phone in their hand. It doesn't take much to turn a distraction into a disaster, which is why the reminder is needed.

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The Call to End Distracted Driving

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Louisiana’s Destination Zero Deaths initiative are urging drivers to stay focused behind the wheel with a clear call to action: Eyes Forward. Don’t Drive Distracted.

Distracted Driving Doesn't Just Affect Drivers

“Cell phone use and any activity that takes the driver’s attention away from safe driving are distracted driving behaviors,” said Ron Czajkowski, Safety Coordinator for DZD - Acadiana.

“Distracted driving endangers everyone on the road including other drivers, passengers, pedestrians and bicyclists.”

Distracted Driving Numbers are Growing

The data backs it up. Nationwide, more than 16,000 people were killed and roughly 1.7 million injured in distraction-related crashes between 2019 and 2023. In Acadiana alone, 99 people lost their lives and more than 700 were injured in crashes tied to distraction or inattention from 2021 through 2025. Even in a single year, the impact is significant. In 2023, distracted driving was linked to 3,275 deaths across the country, accounting for 8% of all traffic fatalities.

Read More: Road Signs Disappearing in Louisiana

Acadiana Not Immune to Distracted Driving

Locally, the issue hits even closer to home. Acadiana recorded 162 traffic deaths and more than 900 injuries in crashes involving distracted drivers in 2023, according to DZD - Acadiana. Safe driving starts with attention. That means putting the phone away, limiting distractions, and making a conscious decision every time you get behind the wheel. The following are tips on how to limit distractions while driving. Be sure to utilize these tips when getting behind the wheel.

Tips To Avoid Distracted Driving Gallery Credit: Dave Steel

And if you need more inspiration to put the phone down while driving, check out the most distracted driving states.