(LAFAYETTE, La) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team gutted out an 8-6 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, improving to 24-22 overall and 7-10 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Pitcher Sage Hoover was the hero out of the bullpen, tossing three scoreless innings to close out the game and earn her ninth win of the season. She struck out six batters in her three innings of work, finishing with 46 pitches.

Quick Start for Cajuns and Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Cajuns answered with a four-run second. Dayzja Williams delivered a two-run double, and Brooke Otto followed with a two-run single to put Louisiana on top.

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The Chanticleers never went away, and a three-run home run by Kaelin Cash in the fifth gave Coastal Carolina a 6-5 lead. But the Cajuns came back with a three-run sixth to seal it. Mia Liscano scored on a bunt single by Haley Hart after reaching on a pitcher error, and Otto then singled in two more to push the lead to 8-6.

Key Players in Cajuns Win

Otto finished 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and two stolen bases. Liscano scored three times and notched a pair of stolen bases as well. Kennedy Marceaux and Williams each drove in multiple runs.

Up Next: Series Finale Sunday at Noon

The Cajuns and Chanticleers close out their three-game series on Sunday at Lamson Park, with first pitch set for 12:00 p.m. The game airs on ESPN+ with radio coverage available on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM.