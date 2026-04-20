(LAFAYETTE, La) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns closed out their home series against Coastal Carolina with an 8-2 victory Sunday at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, sweeping the three-game Sun Belt Conference series and moving to 25-22 overall and 8-10 in league play.

Bethaney Noble was outstanding in relief, throwing four scoreless innings to earn the win and improve to 8-4 on the year. Starter Sage Hoover gave the Cajuns three innings before Noble shut the door, combining to hold the Chanticleers to two runs on eight hits.

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Louisiana came out swinging, jumping ahead 2-0 in the first inning on a Haley Hart RBI triple and an Emily Smith run-scoring single. The Cajuns blew it open with a four-run second, highlighted by another two-RBI single from Hart and a run-scoring hit from Mia Liscano.

Kennedy Marceaux had another big day, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI double. Liscano went 3-for-3 with two RBI. Hart finished 2-for-3 with three RBI. The Cajuns collected 10 hits on the afternoon.

Coastal Carolina's only damage came on a two-run home run by McKennah Metzger in the fourth inning, but Noble slammed the door from there, retiring side after side to seal the sweep.

Up Next: Marshall Comes to Lamson Park

The Cajuns now turn their attention to a serious test. Marshall enters the week at 34-12 overall and 15-3 in Sun Belt play, having won every conference series they have played this season. The Thundering Herd also broke their own program single-season home run record this weekend, launching their 80th of the year.

Louisiana vs Marshall Softball Schedule

Marshall visits Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park for a three-game SBC series April 24-26.

First pitch Friday at 6:00 p.m.

First pitch Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

First pitch Sunday at noon.

All three games air on ESPN+ with radio coverage on 103.3 The GOAT.