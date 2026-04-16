(LAFAYETTE, La) - The Cajuns softball team is back in action this weekend in a crucial Sun Belt Conference matchup. It's been nearly two weeks since the Cajuns won a game when they took the series in Troy on Easter weekend.

Since then it's been a tough road through Virginia to lose a close game against #21 Virginia and get swept by James Madison. Then, the return home to Lafayette left coach Habetz visibly frustrated as the Cajuns were run-ruled by LSU on Tuesday.

What isn't much of a consolation is that the last time the Cajuns played Coastal Carolina, it was in the Sun Belt Tournament in Troy in which the Cajuns failed to advance and Coastal won the title. At one point in 2025, Coastal Carolina was ranked in the top 20 but have since fallen in the national rankings. They're not quite the same team as last year, but will still be a challenge for the Cajuns who desperately need some positive momentum as they are set to host the Sun Belt Tournament in May.

The Tale of the Tape - Cajuns vs Chants

Heading into the weekend matchup, the two teams seem very similar on paper. The Cajuns current record is 22-19 with a conference record of 5-8. Coastal currently has a record of 22-23 and a conference record of 6-9.

Cajuns vs Chanticleers Series Schedule

The teams will face off in a 3-game series from April 17-19th at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park. Tickets can be purchased at RaginCajuns.com.

Friday, April 17th - first pitch scheduled for 6:00pm

Saturday, April 18th - first pitch scheduled for 2:00pm

Sunday, April 19th - first pitch scheduled for 12:00pm

If you can't make it to Lamson Park this weekend you can listen to the games on 103.3 The Goat or watch with your ESPN+ subscription.