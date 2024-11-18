BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) picked up a victory in court on Monday, inadvertently handing a win to Booker T. Washington in New Orleans in the process.

Four days before University High was set to take the field in the state playoffs, the Baton Rouge-based football team’s season came to an abrupt end - not on the field, but in a courtroom. District Court Judge Ronald Johnson ruled in favor of the LHSAA, confirming that U-High violated player eligibility rules and must forfeit seven of its wins this season.

Get our free mobile app

The ruling, which stemmed from the transfer of two players from Liberty Magnet High School, dropped U-High’s official record to 1-9, effectively disqualifying the team from the playoffs.

What Happened?

The controversy began last month when the LHSAA determined that two U-High players were ineligible under its transfer rules. As a result, the organization ordered the Cubs to forfeit seven of their wins, drastically altering their season record and removing them from playoff contention.

READ MORE: Top-Ranked Louisiana High School Football Team Forced to Forfeit All Its Wins

U-High challenged the decision in court last week and was granted a temporary reprieve, allowing the team to be included in the playoff bracket while the legal dispute played out. However, Judge Johnson’s decision on Monday reaffirmed the LHSAA’s authority to enforce its rules.

“The court views the interpretation provided by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association as reasonable in connection with the rules,” Judge Johnson said during the ruling.

Playoff Bracket Impact

The LHSAA’s initial sanctions had thrown the state playoff race into turmoil, delaying the release of the playoff brackets. Once U-High was temporarily reinstated, it was slated to face Booker T. Washington of New Orleans in the second round of the playoffs this Friday.

But following Monday’s ruling, Booker T. Washington automatically advances to the quarterfinals. The team will face the winner of this week’s matchup between Leesville and Loyola Prep.

What’s Next for U-High?

U-High’s sudden exit from the playoffs not only ends their season but also serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to eligibility rules. While the LHSAA has expressed regret for the situation’s impact on the players and team, the organization stood firm on its commitment to enforce its regulations.

As the playoffs continue without U-High, the focus shifts to the remaining teams vying for the state championship, but this case will likely remain a hot topic in Louisiana’s football community for some time.