(LAFAYETTE, La) - Louisiana is renowned for its unique and amazing culinary offerings. Lafayette and the surrounding cities and towns that make up Acadiana each have their restaurant gems that locals grew up on, and tourists are urged to visit. Even famous chefs including Andrew Zimmern made lists of our fine establishments, having documented our food culture across numerous series.

Louisiana Restaurants Featured on National Television

It's always a little exciting to turn on the TV and catch a show on Food Network that is in your backyard, from crawfish fields to boucheries and meat markets along with restaurants and yes, even gas stations. 'Man vs Food' with Casey Webb highlighted some of our familiar establishments including Prejean's and Pop's Poboys as well as attempting the Devil's Bowl challenge at Izumi Ramen.

While plenty of restaurants get featured, others seem to fly under the radar in certain circles. In addition, what some may consider 'hidden gems' are anything but hidden to the people in town.

Read More: Food Network's Pick for Best Pizza in Louisiana

Andrew Zimmern’s Take on Hidden Gem Restaurants

Andrew Zimmern recently posted a video on Facebook highlighting his Louisiana's Hidden Gem restaurants list. He stated the concept that we know quite well:

Gas stations and roadside stands in certain states of the nation are where the best food is, and Louisiana is a great case for that.

Acadiana’s Local Favorites That Aren’t Really Hidden

Everyone can list at least one gas station they have in their food rotation. From the Bourbon Street Deli at area Shop Rites to Nonc Kev's in Rayne (personal favorite), the opportunities to enjoy delicious food seem endless. With that in mind, here's a list of amazing eateries here in Louisiana (with most from Acadiana).