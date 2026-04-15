(BATON ROUGE, La) - Baton Rouge is about to get its first Michelin 2-star restaurant courtesy of Emeril Lagasse, and it's happening right on the casino floor.

L'Auberge Casino Hotel Baton Rouge just announced that construction is beginning on a brand-new Emeril's Chop House, the latest concept from legendary New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse. For a state that takes its food seriously, and let's be honest, we all take our food seriously down here, this is a legitimately exciting development for Baton Rouge. In order for the project to move forward, a decision had to be made regarding the existing restaurant, 18 Steak

What's Happening to 18 Steak

To make room for the new concept, the longtime guest favorite 18 Steak will be moving out of its current home. Diners who want one last proper sendoff have until the last Saturday of April to experience it in its original location. Starting April 21, 18 Steak shifts to a curated "Best of 18 Steak" menu featuring its signature steaks, seafood, and crowd-pleaser dishes.

Where 18 Steak Is Moving

On May 1, the restaurant reopens in a temporary spot on the casino floor with the same menu, same experience, just a different address while construction gets underway. Guests must be 21 or older to dine in the temporary location.

Courtesy Jerry Abner, L’Auberge Baton Rouge Courtesy Jerry Abner, L’Auberge Baton Rouge loading...

Other Emeril Restaurants in Louisiana

Emeril's New Orleans - 800 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

NOLA Restaurant - 534 St. Louis St., New Orleans

Emeril's Delmonico - 1300 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans

Emeril's Brasserie - Inside Harrah's Casino, New Orleans

The Wine Bar at Emeril's - Emeril's New Orleans, New Orleans

Emeril's Table - Caesars New Orleans

Read More: 13 New Restaurants Coming to Lafayette

When the New Emeril Restaurant Will Open

Construction begins in early May, which means things are moving fast. Full opening details and features are still coming in the months ahead, and we will follow up as more information s released. For now, reservations and information can be found at lbatonrouge.com. While you're waiting, here are some other New Orleans Michelin Star restaurants.