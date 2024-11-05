A Top-Ranked Louisiana High School Football Team Forced to Forfeit All Its Wins

It was a rough day on Monday for the University High Cubs football team as their record went from 7-2 to 0-9 after a Louisiana High School Athletic Association ruling.

While the LHSAA does not comment on penalties, it has been widely reported that the team was investigated for potentially using ineligible players.

The Baton Rouge-based school was ranked No. 1 in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers' Association Class 3A poll until last week's loss to Madison Prep.

According to the LHSAA website, all of U-High's wins, along with their Week 2 loss to Archbishop Rummel, are now losses by forfeit. The final score in each forfeit shows "0-1".

A team that may benefit the most from the forfeits is fifth-ranked Catholic High-Baton Rouge of Class 5A. They are now unbeaten (8-0, 4-0) heading into Thursday's District 4-5A game with No. 10 Zachary (6-2, 3-1).

The Cubs had beaten the Bears 27-21 in overtime back on September 10th.

READ MORE: LSU Tiger Fans Suggest Who Should Be Celebrity Guest Picker for College Gameday

With the forfeits, and the 0-9 overall record, University High falls to No. 27 in the Division II Select power ratings. The top 24 teams make the playoffs.

It would be a tall task to leap three teams and get into the playoffs. However, the Cubs do have one regular season game left as they prepare to play Port Allen (4-5, 3-2) in Week 10.

However, this isn't the end of this story as it is anticipated that U-High will appeal the LHSAA's decision. A reversal in the ruling would save their season.

Get our free mobile app