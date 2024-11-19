We heard about one Louisiana high school football team getting tossed from the playoffs before they even played a game. Now, another got the boot due to a fight in their first-round game.

University High out of Baton Rouge lost a court ruling yesterday, effectively ending their season.

District Court Judge Ronald Johnson ruled in favor of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), confirming that U-High violated player eligibility rules and must forfeit seven wins this season.

U-High was scheduled to play Booker T. Washington of New Orleans in the second round of the Division II Select playoffs.

As a result of the judge's ruling, Booker T. Washington automatically advances to the quarterfinals. They'll face the winner of this week's matchup between Leesville and Loyola Prep.

The other situation involves a situation that happened this past Friday on the field in a Division IV Non-Select bracket matchup.

Eighth-seeded Ferriday was playing at home against No. 25 Lake Arthur when an altercation broke out on one of the sidelines.

Videos posted on social media showed that the fight eventually spilled out on the field with multiple players involved. This happened in the second quarter with Ferriday leading 30-7.

The game was halted at that point.

The LHSAA has now ruled the game a double forfeit.

According to LHSAA rules for sportsmanship, any players involved in the fight and those who leave the bench area during a fight are automatically suspended for at least the next game. Other penalties can also be applied.

The LHSAA has not issued any statements regarding its ruling, as is typical and per its policy.

The benefactor of the ruling is the #9-seeded Welsh Greyhounds. They get a bye into the quarterfinals round where they'll await the winner of the game between top-seeded Haynesville and #16 Montgomery.

The Regional round of the playoffs for the rest of the teams still playing happens November 21-23.

After this week of games, there are two more rounds of the playoffs before the LHSAA Prep Classic is held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on December 12-14, 2024.