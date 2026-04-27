(LAFAYETTE, La) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns dropped the series finale to Marshall 3-2 Sunday at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, closing out a tough three-game Sun Belt Conference series against the first-place Thundering Herd and falling to 27-24 overall and 10-11 in league play.

Cajuns Strike Early

The Cajuns actually had Marshall on the ropes for most of the afternoon. Louisiana built a 2-0 lead behind a Haley Hart sacrifice fly in the third inning and a Dayzja Williams RBI single in the fourth, and starter Sage Hoover was dealing, holding the Herd hitless through three frames and keeping them off the board into the fifth.

Marshall's Comeback in the 5th Inning

That's when things unraveled, though not because of the pitching. Marshall's three-run fifth inning was entirely unearned. With two outs, a dropped foul ball by Kennedy Marceaux kept the inning alive, and the Herd pounced. Sydni Burko drew a walk and Ava Blake was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Diamond Leslie laced a two-out double to left center that cleared all three, flipping the lead to 3-2 and doing all the damage Marshall would need.

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Hoover finished with a line that deserved better. She went six full innings, allowing three runs, none earned, on just four hits while striking out five on 106 pitches. Bethaney Noble handled the seventh in relief. Jules King got the win for Marshall in relief after entering in the third inning, going four-plus innings and holding the Cajuns to two hits while striking out four to improve to 15-6 on the year.

Cajuns Player Highlights on Offense

Offensively, Mia Liscano was the bright spot, going 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Williams delivered the go-ahead knock in the fourth with her RBI single to right center that scored Mia Norwood, who had singled and stolen second to set the table. The Cajuns finished with four hits and left five runners on base, going quiet after the fourth inning against King.

Up Next for Cajuns Softball

Louisiana closes out the regular season with a three-game road series at South Alabama's Jaguar Field in Mobile. All games can be heard on 103.3 The GOAT and watched on ESPN+.

Thu Apr 30, 6:00 p.m

Fri May 1, Time TBA

Sat May 2, 1:00 p.m.

The Cajuns then return home to Lamson Park to host the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament, May 6-9th, 2026.