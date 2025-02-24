2025 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball Playoff Brackets Released
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released the 2025 boys high school playoff brackets today and Acadiana is well represented.
A total of 41 teams from the Acadiana area will be vying for a chance to hoist up a state championship trophy.
The first round of the playoffs kicks off on Friday, February 28, 2025. However, the higher-ranked schools have first-round byes. (The number of teams with a bye varies per bracket.)
The LHSAA Boys' Marsh Madness takes place March 10-15, 2025, at Burton Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This will consist of the final four teams in each bracket.
There will be a total of 10 state champions crowned -- Divisions I-IV Select and Divisions I-IV Non-Select, along with Class B and C.
Here is a complete list of Acadiana schools involved in this year's tournament and their first-round matchups. Click each link for the full brackets. (The higher seed is the home team in the matchups listed below)
Division I (Non-Select)
19. St. Amant
14. Westgate*
23. Terrebonne
10. Southside*
Division II (Non-Select)
17. Iowa
16. Abbeville*
24. Jennings
9. Northwest*
25. Breaux Bridge
8. Bastrop*
21. Cecilia
12. Lakeshore*
19. Eunice
14. A.J. Ellender*
27. St. Martinville
6. Bossier*
18. West Feliciana
15. Beau Chene*
3. Opelousas - Bye
Division III (Non-Select)
25. Patterson
8. St. Helena College & Career Academy*
21. Oak Grove
12. Church Point*
20. Jena
13. Ville Platte*
19. Union Parish
14. Mamou*
26. Port Allen
7. Loreauville*
23. Crowley
10. Westlake*
Division IV (Non-Select)
17. Homer
16. Jeanerette*
24. Centerville
9. White Castle*
25. East Beauregard
8. West St. Mary*
22. Varnado
11. North Central*
18. Midland
15. Ringgold*
2. Franklin - Bye
Division I (Select)
17. Hammond
16. Lafayette*
21. Carencro
12. Captain Shreve*
20. Teurlings Catholic
13. Bonnabel*
3. St. Thomas More - Bye
Division II (Select)
8. David Thibodaux - Bye
7. Northside - Bye
Division III (Select)
17. St. Thomas Aquinas
16. Notre Dame*
8. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy - Bye
21. Episcopal
12. Lafayette Christian*
6. Catholic - N.I. - Bye
Division IV (Select)
17. Northwood - Lena
16. Westminster Christian*
24. Sacred Heart
9. Central Private*
5. Vermilion Catholic - Bye
21. Westminster Christian - Lafayette
12. Cedar Creek*
19. St. Frederick
14. Ascension Episcopal*
7. JS Clark Leadership Academy - Bye
Class B
20. Episcopal of Acadiana
13. Choudrant*
Class C
20. Northside Christian
13. Maurepas*
11 Times Tee Shirts Said What We Were Thinking at Mardi Gras
Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells