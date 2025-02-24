2025 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball Playoff Brackets Released

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released the 2025 boys high school playoff brackets today and Acadiana is well represented.

A total of 41 teams from the Acadiana area will be vying for a chance to hoist up a state championship trophy.

The first round of the playoffs kicks off on Friday, February 28, 2025. However, the higher-ranked schools have first-round byes. (The number of teams with a bye varies per bracket.)

The LHSAA Boys' Marsh Madness takes place March 10-15, 2025, at Burton Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This will consist of the final four teams in each bracket.

There will be a total of 10 state champions crowned -- Divisions I-IV Select and Divisions I-IV Non-Select, along with Class B and C.

Louisiana High School Athletic Association, Facebook
Here is a complete list of Acadiana schools involved in this year's tournament and their first-round matchups. Click each link for the full brackets. (The higher seed is the home team in the matchups listed below)

Division I (Non-Select)

19. St. Amant
14. Westgate*

23. Terrebonne
10. Southside*

Division II (Non-Select) 

17. Iowa
16. Abbeville*

24. Jennings
9. Northwest*

25. Breaux Bridge
8. Bastrop*

21. Cecilia
12. Lakeshore*

19. Eunice
14. A.J. Ellender*

27. St. Martinville
6. Bossier*

18. West Feliciana
15. Beau Chene*

3. Opelousas - Bye

Division III (Non-Select)

25. Patterson
8. St. Helena College & Career Academy*

21. Oak Grove
12. Church Point*

20. Jena
13. Ville Platte*

19. Union Parish
14. Mamou*

26. Port Allen
7. Loreauville*

23. Crowley
10. Westlake*

Division IV (Non-Select)

17. Homer
16. Jeanerette*

24. Centerville
9. White Castle*

25. East Beauregard
8. West St. Mary*

22. Varnado
11. North Central*

18. Midland
15. Ringgold*

2. Franklin - Bye

 Division I (Select)

17. Hammond
16. Lafayette*

21. Carencro
12. Captain Shreve*

20. Teurlings Catholic
13. Bonnabel*

3. St. Thomas More - Bye

Division II (Select)

8. David Thibodaux - Bye

7. Northside - Bye

Division III (Select)

17. St. Thomas Aquinas
16. Notre Dame*

8. Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy - Bye

21. Episcopal
12. Lafayette Christian*

6. Catholic - N.I. - Bye

Division IV (Select)

17. Northwood - Lena
16. Westminster Christian*

24. Sacred Heart
9. Central Private*

5. Vermilion Catholic - Bye

21. Westminster Christian - Lafayette
12. Cedar Creek*

19. St. Frederick
14. Ascension Episcopal*

7. JS Clark Leadership Academy - Bye

Class B

20. Episcopal of Acadiana
13. Choudrant*

Class C

20. Northside Christian
13. Maurepas*

