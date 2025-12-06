Highlights

Louisiana football accepts invitation to 68 Ventures Bowl on December 17

Ragin’ Cajuns will face Delaware at 7:30 p.m. in Mobile, Alabama

This marks Louisiana’s eighth consecutive bowl appearance and 15th overall

Game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN from Hancock Whitney Stadium

Tickets available through Louisiana Athletics starting at $20 for endzone seats

UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Headed to Mobile for 68 Ventures Bowl

Louisiana to face Delaware on December 17 in the first-ever matchup between programs.

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns football team is bowl-bound for the eighth straight season after accepting an invitation to the 68 Ventures Bowl.

According to Louisiana Athletics, the Ragin’ Cajuns will face Delaware on Wednesday, December 17, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with national coverage on ESPN.

What Ragin’ Cajuns Fans Need to Know

The matchup marks the first-ever meeting between Louisiana and Delaware on the gridiron. Both teams finished the regular season 6-6, earning their bowl eligibility.

Louisiana Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity.

“The Ragin’ Cajuns are extremely excited to participate in the 68 Ventures Bowl,” Maggard said. “The bowl experience in Mobile, Alabama is second to none and we are very excited to compete against the University of Delaware.”

This will be Louisiana’s first appearance in the 68 Ventures Bowl and the program’s first trip to Mobile since the 2019 LendingTree Bowl. The Ragin’ Cajuns hold an official 7-5 all-time bowl record heading into the game.

Delaware Makes FBS Bowl Debut

While it's special for Louisian to make its eighth straight trip to a bowl game, this represents the Delaware program’s first-ever bowl appearance. The Blue Hens, a traditional FCS powerhouse, completed their first season at the FBS level this year as a Conference USA member.

Getting Tickets to the Game

Fans wanting to sit in the Louisiana section should purchase tickets directly through Louisiana Athletics. Tickets will be allocated using the RCAF Total Investment Model Ranking system.

Two ticket options are available:

Sideline tickets: $45

Endzone tickets: $20

The deadline to purchase bowl tickets and be eligible for priority seating is Monday, December 15. Tickets will be sent via email before game day.

For questions, contact the Louisiana Athletics ticket office at (337) 482-4685 or tickets@louisiana.edu.