LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Next week, 16 teams will descend on New Orleans to take part in the LHSAA state championship games for each division. The best of the best in Louisiana will be fighting for the biggest title in state football on the same field the New Orleans Saints play on and broadcast on television for the whole state to see.

But before they get there, they have to make it through the semifinal round in the playoffs, where 32 teams are slated for Friday night action to determine the state championship match-ups.

Three Acadiana-area teams are still the hunt: Vermilion Catholic, Cecilia, and Catholic High-New Iberia. Those three teams fought incredibly hard last week to earn their spot in the semis.

But with 29 other teams from across the state also competing for spots in the championship week, there is a lot of great football action happening across the state on Friday night. There is not a single bad team left in the playoffs, and the action will be entertaining.

Here's a breakdown of each semifinal game.

Select Divisions

Division I Select

Catholic-BR (11-0) vs. Edna Karr (11-0)

Context: Catholic-BR, the defending Division I Select champions, faces its toughest challenge yet in undefeated Edna Karr. Catholic’s success has been driven by QB Baylor Graves, who has posted a remarkable 73.3% completion rate during the season, and a disciplined defense led by the Bradford brothers. Meanwhile, Edna Karr has been an offensive powerhouse, featuring QB John Johnson and a trio of elite receivers: TaRon Francis, Oliver Mitchell, and Daejawn Smith. Karr displayed resilience in their quarterfinal win, overcoming a 14-point deficit against St. Thomas More. Both teams are unbeaten, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle with championship implications. This clash will test Catholic’s defense against one of the state’s most dynamic passing attacks.

Key Matchup: Karr’s receivers vs. Catholic’s disciplined secondary.

Prediction: Karr edges Catholic in a high-scoring contest.

John Curtis Christian (7-5) vs. Alexandria (12-0)

Context: John Curtis enters this matchup riding a wave of momentum after back-to-back upsets of higher-seeded Acadiana and Teurlings Catholic. The Patriots rely on their signature veer offense, which has averaged over 250 rushing yards per game during the playoffs, led by QB Reggie Johnson. Alexandria, on the other hand, boasts an undefeated record and features LSU commit J.T. Lindsey as a key offensive weapon. The Trojans showed some vulnerability last week, allowing Byrd to move the ball effectively on the ground. With Alexandria’s high-scoring offense and Curtis’ clock-controlling run game, this matchup represents a classic contrast of styles.

Key Matchup: Alexandria’s front seven vs. John Curtis’ rushing attack.

Prediction: Alexandria’s balanced attack secures the win.

Division II Select

Madison Prep (9-3) vs. Archbishop Shaw (10-2)

Context: Madison Prep has been on a tear, winning nine straight games after starting the season with three losses to Class 5A opponents. QB Tylan Johnson, RB Alfred McKnight, and WR Keyon Robinson lead an explosive offense that has overwhelmed opponents with speed and athleticism. Archbishop Shaw counters with a gritty defense and a versatile offense led by QB Mason Wilson, who scored three rushing touchdowns in their quarterfinal win. Injuries to RB Jasper Parker have tested Shaw’s depth, but their defense has stepped up in critical moments. This game pits Madison Prep’s athleticism against Shaw’s resilience, with a championship berth on the line.

Key Matchup: Madison Prep’s rushing attack vs. Shaw’s front seven.

Prediction: Madison Prep grinds out a tough win.

E.D. White (10-2) vs. Leesville (10-2)

Context: Leesville’s offense revolves around record-breaking RB Xavier Ford, who is closing in on the state’s single-season rushing record. Ford has carried the Wampus Cats all season, including in their quarterfinal win. E.D. White’s defense has proven its ability to stifle elite runners, as evidenced by their performance against Rivals four-star RB Jaylon Coleman last week. While Leesville’s game plan will heavily feature Ford, E.D. White’s methodical offense and stingy defense give them a clear path to victory. This game will be a test of endurance and execution in the trenches.

Key Matchup: Ford vs. E.D. White’s front seven.

Prediction: E.D. White contains Ford to advance.

Division III Select

Calvary Baptist (10-2) vs. Catholic-NI (11-1)

Context: Calvary Baptist enters the semifinal with one of the most talented rosters in the state, featuring QB Abram Wardell, Texas signee RB James Simon, and WRs Kolby Thomas and Kaleb Tucker. Despite being underdogs, Catholic-NI boasts one of the most efficient offenses in the playoffs, led by QB Luke Landry, who has 34 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Calvary’s defense has shown vulnerability against high-scoring teams this season, while Catholic has a history of outperforming expectations in tough matchups. This game could hinge on Catholic’s ability to limit big plays from Calvary’s star-studded offense.

Key Matchup: Calvary’s high-powered offense vs. Catholic’s disciplined secondary.

Prediction: Catholic-NI shocks Calvary in a close game.

Dunham (12-0) vs. Bunkie (12-0)

Context: Dunham and Bunkie are both unbeaten, but the Tigers hold the edge with QB Elijah Haven, the nation’s top-ranked player. Haven has carried Dunham to multiple tight wins, including last week’s narrow victory over Lafayette Christian. Bunkie relies on a stout defense anchored by DB Kyle Johnson, a Mississippi State commit, who will need to contain Haven’s dynamic playmaking ability. Both teams have shown they can win close games, but Dunham’s high-octane offense and home-field advantage make them a formidable opponent.

Key Matchup: Dunham’s passing game vs. Bunkie’s secondary.

Prediction: Dunham’s offense is too much for Bunkie.

Division IV Select

Vermilion Catholic (12-0) vs. Kentwood (10-3)

Context: Vermilion Catholic has steamrolled through the season, showcasing a balanced attack led by QB Jonathon Dartez, who is nearing 3,000 rushing yards for the year while also excelling as a passer. Their disciplined approach has proven effective against both strong defenses and high-scoring teams. Kentwood, however, brings a combination of size, speed, and depth that could disrupt Vermilion Catholic’s rhythm. The Kangaroos have ridden a dominant playoff stretch, but they’ll need to step up defensively to slow down Dartez. Coach Broc Prejean has already guided the Eagles through tough challenges, including a blowout win earlier in the year at Riverside. This semifinal will likely be a battle of physicality versus precision.

Key Matchup: Vermilion Catholic’s offensive line vs. Kentwood’s athletic defensive front.

Prediction: Vermilion Catholic holds off Kentwood in a thriller.

Ascension Catholic (10-1) vs. Ouachita Christian (12-1)

Context: Ascension Catholic’s RB Chad Elzy has been nearly unstoppable throughout the playoffs, delivering multiple long touchdown runs last week against Riverside. The Bulldogs’ offense thrives on explosive plays, but their defense has been inconsistent at times. Ouachita Christian brings balance to the table, with a well-rounded offense and a defense capable of making big stops. The Eagles capitalized on key injuries to Covenant Christian in their quarterfinal win, but they’ll need a full-team effort to contain Elzy for four quarters. This game will test whether Ouachita Christian’s methodical approach can neutralize Ascension Catholic’s game-breaking ability.

Key Matchup: Elzy vs. Ouachita Christian’s disciplined run defense.

Prediction: Ascension Catholic grinds out a close win.

Nonselect Divisions

Division I Nonselect

Ruston (10-2) vs. Destrehan (10-3)

Context: Ruston is coming off a dominant performance where they scored 42 straight points against Southside, showing their ability to turn games around quickly. Led by Tulane commit QB Joshua Brantley, the Bearcats rely on a balanced attack and physicality in the trenches. Destrehan counters with QB Jackson Fields, who completed an astonishing 86.6% of his passes in last week’s win. This will be the fourth meeting between these programs in five years, adding a layer of familiarity to an already intriguing matchup. Ruston’s defense, anchored by LSU commit Aidan Anding, will be key in containing Fields and creating turnovers.

Key Matchup: Ruston’s physicality vs. Destrehan’s aerial precision.

Prediction: Ruston’s balanced offense prevails.

Neville (11-1) vs. Central-BR (11-1)

Context: Neville has been a model of consistency, featuring a strong rushing attack and a secondary led by standout defenders Cam Riley and Julian Burns. Central-BR, last year’s Cinderella team, has regained momentum with the return of RB Manny Williams, who scored in his first game back from injury last week. Central’s defense, led by UL Ragin’ Cajuns signee Steven Ranel, will need to limit Neville’s ground game while forcing turnovers. This game will likely be low-scoring, with both teams relying on their defenses to set the tone.

Key Matchup: Neville’s rushing attack vs. Central’s defensive front.

Prediction: Neville wins a close defensive battle.

Division II Nonselect

Iowa (11-1) vs. Franklinton (11-1)

Context: Both teams enter the semifinal on the heels of high-scoring wins. Iowa’s offense is led by QB Reed Dupre and RB Cohen Charles, who have both been instrumental in their playoff run. Franklinton counters with Sy Austin, a standout running back closing in on 2,000 yards for the season, and QB Jacob Crain, who adds balance with his ability to make plays through the air. Iowa’s defensive line will need to step up to slow Austin, while Franklinton must find a way to contain Iowa’s dual-threat attack. This game is shaping up to be a shootout, with both teams showcasing explosive offenses.

Key Matchup: Iowa’s defensive front vs. Franklinton’s Sy Austin.

Prediction: Iowa edges Franklinton in a shootout.

Cecilia (10-3) vs. Plaquemine (12-1)

Context: Cecilia has been a postseason surprise, with QB Diesel Solari leading a high-scoring offense despite playing through injuries. The Bulldogs rely on creativity and adaptability, with versatile players like Ellis Stewart stepping into multiple roles. Plaquemine, on the other hand, has silenced critics who doubted their district strength by defeating two strong Lafayette-area teams in the playoffs. RB Tyrese Mosby has been a workhorse for Plaquemine, consistently controlling the clock with his powerful running style. This matchup will test Cecilia’s creativity against Plaquemine’s physicality.

Key Matchup: Cecilia’s creative offense vs. Plaquemine’s ball control.

Prediction: Cecilia’s momentum carries them to a win.

Division III Nonselect

St. James (9-2) vs. Union Parish (9-4)

Context: A rematch of last year’s title game, which Union Parish won in dramatic fashion with a last-minute two-point conversion. St. James enters with a new-look offense led by freshman QB Ja’Juan Jackson, who has thrown for over 1,500 yards this season. Union Parish remains a balanced team, with sophomore QB Braxton Robinson complementing a ground game led by Tyquereis Wilson. Both teams have shown resilience in tight playoff games, setting the stage for another classic battle.

Key Matchup: St. James’ passing attack vs. Union Parish’s experienced secondary.

Prediction: St. James avenges last year’s loss.

Sterlington (9-4) vs. Jena (10-3)

Context: Sterlington has quietly emerged as a dangerous playoff team, upsetting Oak Grove in the quarterfinals. Their defense, which has faced tough competition all season, will be key against Jena’s run-heavy offense. Jena, coming off a narrow win over Loreauville, relies on their physical ground game but struggled on third and fourth downs last week. This game will likely be decided by Sterlington’s ability to contain Jena’s running backs and force them into long-yardage situations.

Key Matchup: Sterlington’s defense vs. Jena’s rushing attack.

Prediction: Sterlington advances with a defensive stand.

Division IV Nonselect

Haynesville (12-0) vs. General Trass (9-4)

Context: Haynesville has dominated this season, powered by RB Zykerius Fielding, who has been a consistent force on both sides of the ball. General Trass relies heavily on QB Ahmoniee Williams, who has accounted for over 2,700 yards of offense. Trass narrowly escaped their quarterfinal with a two-point win, but their defense has shown vulnerabilities against high-powered offenses. Haynesville’s size and physicality, combined with their playoff experience, make them a heavy favorite in this matchup.

Key Matchup: Haynesville’s defense vs. Williams’ playmaking ability.

Prediction: Haynesville dominates to stay unbeaten.

South Plaquemines (9-3) vs. Logansport (10-2)

Context: South Plaquemines has turned heads this postseason, including a dominant win over Mangham in the quarterfinals. QB Rod Parker and RB Jy’heim Williams lead a balanced offense that can strike quickly. Logansport’s disciplined defense and methodical offense, led by QB Keaton Cason, will need to keep South Plaquemines’ speed in check. The long road trip for Logansport could also play a factor, as South Plaquemines benefits from a raucous home-field advantage.

Key Matchup: South Plaquemines’ speed vs. Logansport’s physicality.

Prediction: South Plaquemines advances in a close game.