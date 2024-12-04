ABBEVILLE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - After an intense Week 3 of the Louisiana state football playoffs, only three South Louisiana high school teams remain in contention for a state championship.

Vermilion Catholic, Catholic High of New Iberia, and Cecilia High School will all take the field this Friday, hoping to secure spots in next week’s championship games. Here’s a closer look at these matchups and what they mean for our local teams and communities.

Vermilion Catholic vs. Kentwood: A Clash of Offensive Titans

Vermilion Catholic (13-0) will host Kentwood (10-3) in a highly anticipated showdown between two high-powered offenses. The Eagles are coming off a dominant 60-20 victory over St. Edmund, a game in which their defense shone, forcing three turnovers and holding the Blue Jays to just six first-half points.

Key players for Vermilion Catholic include quarterback Jonathon Dartez, who racked up 176 rushing yards and four touchdowns, alongside 131 passing yards and two more scores in their win over St. Edmund last week. On defense, freshman standout Tevin Hebert made his mark with a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Kentwood, meanwhile, arrives on a hot streak, scoring 40 or more points in six straight games. Their most recent 50-32 win over Southern Lab showcased their explosive offense, but Vermilion Catholic’s defense will present a tougher challenge.

Cecilia vs. Plaquemine: A Battle for the Trenches

Cecilia High (10-3) continues its Cinderella run as the No. 18 seed after defeating North DeSoto 57-40 in the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs’ offense, led by quarterback Diesel Solari and running back Braylon Calais, has been unstoppable. Solari’s 65-yard touchdown pass to Brent Gordon set the tone early, and the team put up 36 points by halftime.

Their opponent, Plaquemine High (12-1), boasts a physical, well-coached team. Led by running back Tyrese Mosby, who rushed for 268 yards and scored three touchdowns in their 35-22 win over Opelousas, Plaquemine’s offense can dominate possession. Cecilia head coach Dennis Skains knows the challenge ahead, telling The Acadiana Advocate, “Plaquemine is always tough...They’re extremely well-coached and physical."

Catholic High of New Iberia vs. Calvary Baptist: A David vs. Goliath Matchup

Catholic High (11-1) will travel to Shreveport to face Calvary Baptist (10-2), a team packed with collegiate talent. Calvary’s offense is led by quarterback Abram Wardell, who has thrown for over 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns this season. Their ground game features Texas commit James Simon, who has 1,135 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Despite the challenge, Catholic High is coming off a statement 31-0 victory over Newman in the quarterfinals. Quarterback Luke Landry threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns, all to Jaiden Mitchell, while the defense intercepted Newman’s quarterback four times. Head coach Matt Desormeaux remains optimistic, telling The Daily Iberian, “We’ll have to play really well to win,” but also noting his team’s impressive balance on offense and defense.

Conclusion: Celebrating Local Talent and Encouraging Community Support

South Louisiana’s high school football teams have showcased grit and excellence throughout this playoff season, with Vermilion Catholic, Cecilia, and Catholic High of New Iberia proving they belong on the state’s biggest stage. This Friday, these teams will represent their schools and communities in games that promise to be thrilling and competitive. Make sure to come out and support them as they push for a spot in the state championship games.

