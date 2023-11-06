LHSAA Announces Initial Reclassification Report – Is LCA Moving?
It’s been a couple of busy days for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. Sunday morning and early afternoon they announced the 2023 football playoff brackets.
2023 LHSAA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Monday afternoon they released the initial reclassification report to change classification for the for 2024-2026 cycle.
Lafayette Christian Academy is leaving STM and Teurlings and will be back in the same district as Notre Dame.
And Comeaux moves down to 4A, joining among others the Cougars and Rebels.
Before potentially moving, LCA could see both STM and Teurlings in the post-season. They are on the same side of the DIVISION II (Select) bracket as the Rebels, which would make for a fun semifinal. Should LCA and St. Thomas More win out, it'll be one more go-around for the State Championship
You can see the full report for yourself by clicking the link below.
