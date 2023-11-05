If you're a Louisiana High School football fan, and honestly who isn't, it's your favorite time of the year. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the 2023 Playoff Brackets on Sunday morning and of course, Acadiana area high schools are well represented.

St. Thomas More is the #1 seed in the Division II Select while LCA is seeded 3rd. If they both win out, they'll play for a State Championship. Teurlings is seeded 7th.

In Division II Non-Select Cecilia, is #2 and gets a bye in the 1st Round and will play the winner of Iota and Church Point.

A potential Carencro and Acadiana rematch is looming in the 2nd Round of the Division I Select. Acadiana is the 8th seed and Carencro the 9th. If the Bears beat #24 Pineville, they will face the Wreckin' Rams.

Vermilion Catholic leads the way for the Division IV Select Bracket as the #1 seed. (9) Ascension Catholic and (8) Opelousas Catholic may see each other in the 2nd round.

See each of the eight brackets below.

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

DIVISION II (Select)

DIVISION I (Select)

DIVISION III (Select)

DIVISION IV (Select)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

