BATON ROUGE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — LSU dropped the “interim” tag from Verge Ausberry’s title, naming him athletic director less than a week after he took over following Scott Woodward’s exit.

New LSU president Wade Rousse made the call Tuesday, his first day on the job after the Board of Supervisors elected him. Multiple sources told The Advocate a formal announcement is coming in the next few days.

Ausberry grew up in New Iberia and played linebacker for LSU. He’s worked in the athletic department for 24 years. For the last six years, he served as executive deputy athletic director, overseeing responsibilities such as football scheduling.

What This Means for LSU

The move shows LSU trusts Ausberry, despite the political upheaval surrounding LSU athletics. When Woodward left last Thursday, Ausberry took over the search for Brian Kelly’s replacement. Board of Supervisors member John Carmouche, who chairs the athletic committee, said Ausberry has “full authority” as athletic director.

“That includes leading the search for our next head coach and hiring our next head coach,” Carmouche said.

Board chair Scott Ballard originally said there was “not a timeline” for picking a permanent athletic director. The priority was “to find a coach.” But Rousse moved fast, making Ausberry the permanent AD on his first day.

What Ausberry Said Friday

In his first comments as interim athletic director Friday, Ausberry tried to calm any fears about the athletic department. “I want our fan base to know one thing: LSU is not broken,” Ausberry said. “LSU’s athletic department is not broken. I think we have the best athletic department in the country.”

That confidence probably helped convince Rousse to make the appointment permanent. Ausberry knows LSU inside and out after 24 years in the department, and university leadership decided they didn’t need to look outside.

What Happens Next

The football coaching search continues with Ausberry in charge. He now has clear authority to negotiate with candidates and make the final hire.

LSU’s athletic department runs on a budget over $200 million and competes at the top of college sports. The athletic director job matters in Louisiana, where LSU football is more than just a sport.

For Tiger fans across Louisiana, the quick decision means the athletic department won’t be stuck in limbo during the coaching search. Ausberry knows LSU, knows what fans expect, and knows what the job requires.