New Orleans, La. (103.3 The Goat) - One of Louisiana’s biggest football names is headed to Louisiana this spring. New Orleans Saints star Chris Olave is hosting a youth football camp in Metairie, Louisiana on Saturday, May 16, 2026, offering young athletes the chance to learn fundamentals, sharpen their skills, and experience a rare on-field session led by one of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers.

The camp, presented by FlexWork Sports, will take place at Joe Yenni Stadium - East Jefferson HS from 9 a..m. to 1 p.m. and is open to children ages 6 to 16.

What Families Can Expect

This event is meant to be both a learning experience and memory to last a lifetime for kids and their parents as well. Kids from 6-16 will rotate through skill stations led by experienced FlexWork coaches, with Olave providing instruction, motivation, and on-field interaction throughout the afternoon.

Campers will receive:

Professional football instruction tailored to their age group

A limited-edition Chris Olave Football Camp T-shirt

A digital team photo with Chris Olave

Sponsor giveaways and additional event perks

What I’ve always loved about camps like this, especially when the athlete is a Louisiana favorite, is that kids get more than drills or technique work. Rarely do they get the opportunity to get up close with the athletes they watch on tv every fall. They get to see the game through the eyes of someone who has played it at the highest level, someone whose journey started the same way many local kids do.

Chris Olave Football Camp Event Details

Location:Joe Yenni Stadium - East Jefferson HS

400 Phlox Ave, Metairie, LA 70001

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Time: 9 a..m. – 1 p.m.

Ages: 6–16

Participants are encouraged to wear standard athletic attire: shorts, cleats or sneakers, and anything they would normally bring for outdoor play.

If you don't remember, Malik Nabers hosted a similar camp in May of 2025.

Why This Camp Matters

For many young athletes, attending a camp led by a professional player isn’t just exciting, it’s an experience that can change the trajectory of young athletes. Camps like this can boost confidence, instill discipline, and reinforce teamwork in ways that stay with kids long after the final whistle. And, with Olave's connection to Louisiana and the Saints fan base, the experience hits a little closer to home.

Spots are expected to fill quickly, so families interested in registering can get more details and sign up for the camp on FlexWork Sports’ official website.