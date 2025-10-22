GUEYDAN, La. (103.3 The Goat) - An Acadiana area high school football team has announced that it won't be playing its game this Friday.

Gueydan High Cancels Friday Football Game

Administrators at Gueydan High School have canceled the team's road game against Westminster Christian Academy in Lafayette.

School Cites Player Health and Safety Concerns

The reason was posted on the school's Facebook page as follows:

Friday’s football game has been canceled out of concern for the health and well-being of our student-athletes. This decision was made with careful consideration and in the best interest of our players. We understand that this may be disappointing, but the safety and health of our students will always remain our top priority.

The post went on to say that the plan is to compete the following week against Vermilion Catholic.

Injuries and Illness Impact Small Roster

We've heard from parents of players that several players are injured or ill, and this has left the already small roster even lighter.

In the comments section of the Facebook post mentioned above, a school staffer replied to a question about the reason why the game was canceled, and he replied, "injuries and illnesses."

Tough Season Continues for the Gueydan Bears

On the field, it has been a tough season for Kevin Kern's Gueydan Bears football team. The team is 0-7 overall and 0-1 in district play.

After this week, the team has two games remaining: October 31 at Vermilion Catholic in Abbeville and November 7 at Highland Baptist Christian in New Iberia.