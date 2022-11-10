High School Football Playoff Scores – Round One

The playoffs have arrived.

Here is a look at the 43 Acadiana area teams that reached the postseason, what seed they received, and what their match-ups look like.

Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Here's what we've got for round one of the LHSAA High School Football Playoffs here in 2022.

Non-Select Brackets (Top 4 seeds get first round bye)

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

4 Southside - BYE

23 Belle Chasse at 10 Westgate

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

17 Abbeville at 16 Brusly

25 Jennings at 8 Plaquemine

28 Breaux Bridge at 5 Carroll

21 Northwest at 12 Iota

20 Franklinton at 13 Cecilia

3 Opelousas - BYE

22 DeRidder at 11 St. Martinville

26 Rayne at 7 Church Point

23 North Vermilion at 10 Franklin Parish

18 Eunice at 15 Erath

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

20 Vidalia at 13 Loreauville

22 Port Allen at 11 Patterson

27 Mamou at 6 Winnfield

18 Berwick at 15 Jewel Sumner

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

24 Varnado at 9 Welsh

25 Centerville at 8 Oak Grove

21 Franklin at 12 Oakdale

20 Gueydan at 13 Oberlin

4 Basile - BYE

22 Lake Arthur at 11 Arcadia

27 Delcambre at 6 White Castle

23 Elton at 10 East Feliciana

18 Delhi at 15 Jeanerette

Select Brackets (Top 4 seeds get first round bye)

DIVISION I (Select)

24 Riverdale at 9 Acadiana

8 Carencro - BYE

DIVISION II (Select)

1 St. Thomas More - BYE

24 Northside at 9 St. Louis Catholic

6 Lafayette Christian - BYE

2 Teurlings Catholic - BYE

DIVISION III (Select)

3 Notre Dame - BYE

19 Lake Charles College Prep at 14 Catholic - New Iberia

19 Patrick Taylor Science/Tech at Ascension Episcopal

DIVISION IV (Select)

1 Vermilion Catholic - BYE

21 Delta Charter at 12 Hanson Memorial

19 Covenant Christian at 14 Sacred Heart

18 St. Edmund at 15 Opelousas Catholic

2 Central Catholic - BYE

