High School Football Playoff Scores – Quarterfinal Round

Round 3 (quarterfinal round) of the Louisiana high school football playoffs have arrived.

Here is a look at all games involving teams in and around Acadiana.

Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Regional Round - November 25th

Non-Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Non-Select)

5 Zachary at 4 Southside

2 Neville at 10 Westgate

DIVISION II (Non-Select)

4 North Desoto at 28 Breaux Bridge

2 West Feliciana at 23 North Vermilion

DIVISION III (Non-Select)

3 Union Parish at 11 Patterson

7 Amite at 18 Berwick

DIVISION IV (Non-Select)

5 Haynesville at 4 Basile

Select Brackets

DIVISION I (Select)

8 Carencro at 1 Warren Easton

DIVISION II (Select)

8 Madison Prep at 1 St. Thomas More

6 Lafayette Christian at 3 De La Salle

7 Archbishop Shaw at 2 Teurlings Catholic

DIVISION III (Select)

6 Episcopal at 3 Notre Dame

DIVISION IV (Select)

1 Vermilion Catholic at 9 Southern Lab

15 Opelousas Catholic at 10 Ascension Catholic

