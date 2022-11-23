High School Football Playoff Scores – Quarterfinal Round
Round 3 (quarterfinal round) of the Louisiana high school football playoffs have arrived.
Here is a look at all games involving teams in and around Acadiana.
Keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.
Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.
Regional Round - November 25th
Non-Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Non-Select)
5 Zachary at 4 Southside
2 Neville at 10 Westgate
DIVISION II (Non-Select)
4 North Desoto at 28 Breaux Bridge
2 West Feliciana at 23 North Vermilion
DIVISION III (Non-Select)
3 Union Parish at 11 Patterson
7 Amite at 18 Berwick
DIVISION IV (Non-Select)
5 Haynesville at 4 Basile
Select Brackets
DIVISION I (Select)
8 Carencro at 1 Warren Easton
DIVISION II (Select)
8 Madison Prep at 1 St. Thomas More
6 Lafayette Christian at 3 De La Salle
7 Archbishop Shaw at 2 Teurlings Catholic
DIVISION III (Select)
6 Episcopal at 3 Notre Dame
DIVISION IV (Select)
1 Vermilion Catholic at 9 Southern Lab
15 Opelousas Catholic at 10 Ascension Catholic
The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players
Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area