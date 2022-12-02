High School Football Playoff Semifinal Scores for 7 Acadiana Area Teams

High School Football Playoff Semifinal Scores for 7 Acadiana Area Teams

Keith Baldwin

The semifinals of the Louisiana high school football playoffs have arrived.

Seven teams from the Acadiana area remain in the hunt for a state championship and can punch their ticket with a victory tonight.

Keep that refresh button handy on this evening, as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Here's what we've got for the semifinals of the Louisiana high school football playoffs involving LCA, Teurlings, Carencro, Westgate, STM, Notre Dame, and Vermillion Catholic.

DIVISION I (Non-Select)
10 Westgate at 3 Destrehan

 

DIVISION I (Select)
13 Brother Martin at 8 Carencro

Get our free mobile app

 

DIVISION II (Select)
4 E.D. White at 1 St. Thomas More

6 Lafayette Christian at 2 Teurlings Catholic

(To stream LCA radio broadcast on Classic Rock 105.1, click here)

(To stream Teurlings radio broadcast on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, click here)

DIVISION III (Select)

3 Notre Dame at 2 St. Charles Catholic

 

DIVISION IV (Select)

4 St. Martin's Episcopal at 1 Vermilion Catholic

 

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area

Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players

When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest.
Filed Under: Carencro, high school football, high school football playoffs, lca, notre dame, stm, teurlings, vermillion catholic, westgate
Categories: Local Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT