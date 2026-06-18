(103.3 The GOAT) - You watch football your whole life and think you know it. Then a referee does something that makes zero sense, the announcers go quiet, and even the players on the field look around like they lost their car keys.

Turns out the NFL rulebook is stuffed with rules so strange that most fans go decades without ever seeing one. Some are relics from football's earliest days. Some are loopholes nobody bothered to close. All of them are real, and all of them are legal right now as of 2026, according to YouWontBelieveThis. I remember one of them happening within the last few years that made sports headlines across America.

Seven Strange But True NFL Rules.

1. The Fair Catch Kick

Here's the gist. A team calls for a fair catch on a punt or a kickoff. Instead of running a normal play, they can line up and try a free kick at the goal posts. Make it, and that's three points. The weird part? There's no snap. The defense has to back up at least 10 yards and just stand there. And in the NFL, you can't even use a kicking tee. The kicker either places it or drop kicks it.

This one is so rare that most fans have never seen it. Cameron Dicker of the Chargers hit one in December 2024 from 57 yards out. It was the first successful fair catch kick in the league since 1976. Forty-eight years between makes. That tells you everything.

2. The Palpably Unfair Act

This is the rulebook's nuclear option. If a team does something so blatantly against the rules that a normal penalty doesn't come close to making up for it, the officials can step in and award the other team a score. Yes, an automatic touchdown.

Picture a defender running off the bench to tackle a guy breaking free for a sure touchdown. A 15 yard flag doesn't fix that. So the rule gives the referee the power to just hand the points over. It almost never gets called. But it's sitting right there in the book, waiting for somebody dumb enough to trigger it. In fact, it was triggered when Washington and Philadelphia faced off in the NFC championship game in 2025.

3. The One-Point Safety

Everybody knows a safety is worth two points. So how do you score exactly one? It can only happen on an extra point or a two-point try. If the defense gains possession during the attempt and then gets tackled in its own end zone, or carries the ball out of bounds back there, the offense gets a single point. You could go your entire life watching football and never see it. It's that rare. But the math checks out, and the rule is real.

4. The Drop Kick

Before the football got its modern shape, the drop kick was a real weapon. You drop the ball, let it bounce off the turf, and boot it through the uprights for a field goal or extra point. Here's the kicker (pun intended). It's still 100 percent legal at any point in a game. Nobody uses it because today's footballs are too pointy to bounce up clean and predictable. The skill basically died with the round-ish ball.

Doug Flutie is the last man to pull it off. He drop kicked an extra point in 2006, according to ESPN, the first successful one in the NFL since 1941. A 44 year old quarterback dusting off a play your great grandpa watched.

5. The Kickoff Out of Bounds Loophole

This one rewards a returner for stepping out of bounds, which sounds completely backwards. On a kickoff, if a receiving player steps out of bounds and then touches the live ball, the rules treat the ball itself as having gone out of bounds. And a kickoff out of bounds is a penalty on the kicking team. The receiving team gets great field position out of the deal. So the returner basically tricks the rule into punishing the other side. It's the kind of cheap, clever quirk that makes special teams coaches lose sleep. This is another one of those rules we've seen enforced within the past few years.

6. The Snap Through the Legs

The quarterback lines up under center. The ball gets snapped. And it sails right between his legs without him ever touching it. You'd assume that's a live ball, right? Grab it and go? Nope. By rule, the quarterback has to be the first one to touch that snap. If the ball goes through his legs untouched, the play is dead the second it happens. It's ruled a false start on the offense.

It actually happened in 2008. The Bears and Eagles were tied late, a snap went clean through Brian Griese's legs, and an Eagles defender scooped it up with a clear path. Looked like a huge defensive play. The refs blew it dead and flagged Chicago instead. Even the league's officiating boss admitted he wasn't totally sure why the rule exists.

7. The Choice to Just Give the Ball Back

Most quirks on this list are about scoring. This one is about deciding you'd rather not have the ball at all. A team can choose to kick the ball away instead of taking possession. Win the coin toss and you can elect to kick off, voluntarily handing the other team the first crack at offense. It's a leftover from a much older style of football, when field position and defense were worth more than the ball in your hands. Nobody does it on purpose anymore. But the option is still there.

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The Bottom Line

Football looks simple from the couch. Eleven on eleven, move the ball, score points. But the rulebook is a 100 year old attic full of strange stuff nobody ever cleaned out. From ineligible man downfield to 'not being set', officials have a multitude of normal rules to enforce, much less the obscure situations that show up less frequently than Halley's Comet.

Read More: What New Orleans Needs to Do to Host Another Super Bowl

Most of these rules will never touch a game you watch. That's exactly what makes them fun. Because every once in a while, on some random Sunday, one of them crawls out of the book and reminds everybody that football is way weirder than it lets on.