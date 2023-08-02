Lafayette’s Dustin Poirier’s Backpack/School Supplies Giveaway A Huge Success
Despite a disappointing loss Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Dustin Poirier was back in Lafayette donating backpack's and school supplies as local Acadiana kids get ready to head back to school later this month.
The Good Fight Foundation held it's 3rd Annual School Supply Drive Thursday morning with more than 40 volunteers handing out 1000 backpacks at Service Chevrolet & Cadillac on Ambassador Caffery with Deano's providing the pizza.
Poirier posed for pictures throughout the event and put smiles on everyone's faces.
Poirier is a great example of getting back up after getting knocked down. He lost on Saturday to Justin Gaethje in UFC 291 on a Head Kick in the 2nd Round. Poirier is still considering what is next for his career, but that didn't stop from attending and headlining Thursday's school supply event.