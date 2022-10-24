Coach Desormeaux on Wooldridge’s Historic Performance, Play Calling, Believing in the Process, Improving O-Line, and More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football is coming off a dominant performance on Saturday, routing Arkansas State 38-18.

The Cajuns rode a record-tying performance by quarterback Ben Wooldridge, who tied a single-game school record with 5 touchdown passes.

As he does every Monday during football season, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show for a one-on-one interview.

Coach discussed Ben Wooldridge's historic performance, the health of Chandler Fields, what the future holds for the quarterback position, trust in the process, an improving offensive line, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (4-3, 2-2) has a quick turnaround this week. They are scheduled to face off against Southern Miss (4-3, 2-1) in Hattiesburg this Thursday night. Kickoff is slated for 6:30.

The radio pregame show begins at 4:30 on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420, with the second hour of pregame (5:30) also airing on HOT 107.9.

