Steve Farmer Named Ragin’ Cajuns’ New Offensive Line Coach

The offseason shuffling of assistant coaches to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team continues as head coach Michael Desormeaux has announced the addition of Steve Farmer as the program's new offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Farmer replaces Jeff Norrid, who had been in the same position at UL for the past three seasons. Norrid left in December 2023 to join the Duke Blue Devils football team as their offensive line coach.

Farmer brings 25 years of coaching experience to Lafayette, including nine seasons as an offensive coordinator. He coached at Syracuse last year.

Prior stops for Farmer include Tulsa, Texas Tech, Utah State, ULM, Illinois State, Eastern Michigan, and Eastern Illinois.

Here's what Coach Desormeaux had to say about Steve Farmer:

Coach Farmer is going to be a great addition to the #cULture. He brings years of experience and a veteran presence that will really help our offensive line continue to grow and develop. Steve's background in various high-powered offenses is something we are extremely excited to bring to our staff. He has a great reputation as a recruiter in our state and will play a huge role in continuing to keep the best at home. We are beyond excited to welcome Steve and Amy to our family!

Farmer had great success at Tulsa, as his unit blocked for a passing attack that finished in the top 25 nationally in passing offense in 2022.

Before that, he spent three seasons as the offensive line coach at Texas Tech, where Red Raider offensive linemen earned All-Big 12 honors six times between 2019-21 under Farmer's tutelage. In those three seasons, three of his linemen went on to play in the NFL.

From 2016-18, Farmer was at Utah State in the same capacity. His final season was one of the best in that program's history, as they finished 11-2 and a top-25 ranking in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls.

Farmer also spent six seasons as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at ULM. The stint was his second at the university, as he previously coached the offensive line from 2004-06, then two years as offensive coordinator.

During his stay in Monroe, Farmer led one of the best offensive lines in 2007 as that unit paved the way for Calvin Dawson, a two-time Sun Belt rushing leader. His best season as a Warhawk he notched 1,414 yards on the ground. Dawson ended his career with 3,378 rushing yards, the most in ULM history.

In between his two coaching stints in Louisiana, Farmer spent the 2009 season as the offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Illinois State. The Redbirds finished with a winning record in his one season there.

A 1999 graduate of Illinois State, he holds a bachelor's degree in physical education. In 1998 as a player, Farmer was first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference at center.

Farmer and his wife, Amy, have a daughter, Rebekah, and a son, Luke.