The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team is back in the national polls for the first time since 2017.

The Cajuns have cracked the Top 25 in multiple polls which were released this morning.

Here's where the Cajuns stack up and rank in those polls:

#19 - D1 Baseball

#21 - Perfect Game

#24 - Baseball America

Of course, the longest winning streak in the nation at 15 games will usually turn some heads.

The Ragin' Cajuns are now 24-8 overall and 11-1 in Sun Belt Conference play after a three-game home sweep over the ULM Warhawks over the weekend.

Coach Matt Deggs' hot team will look to add to the winning streak with the next five games at home this week.

On Tuesday, Prairie View A&M (14-21) pays a visit to M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

Then in-state opponent Louisiana Tech (25-9) comes to town on Wednesday night. (This game could get postponed as heavy rains are expected.)

Wrapping up the homestand is a weekend conference series against the Marshall Thundering Herd (11-19 overall, 5-7 conference).

By the way, the Cajuns' last loss was on May 15th at Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Conference opener.