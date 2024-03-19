LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Multiple reports on Tuesday morning indicate that one of the top-performing Cajuns in the men's basketball program is headed for the exit.

Joe Charles, a forward for Louisiana, has filled out the paperwork to enter the transfer portal ahead of next year, multiple sources are reporting.

Charles himself confirmed the news on social media on Tuesday morning.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and will enter the NBA draft, solely for the purpose of collecting feedback," Charles announced in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday. "I have enjoyed my time here at UL, this University has been my home for the past 3 years. The entire community has accepted me with open arms and has treated me like family. Being able to play for my hometown was a dream come true."



I would like to thank the program staff, my teammates and of course the incredible fans for their support and memories we made over the years," he continued. "My time here is not completely over but I want take some time to weigh my options to see what's best for my career going forward."

Charles averaged just over 11 points per game, as well as almost 10 rebounds per game.

The Carencro native has been a standout player since middle school, playing for Carencro Middle School before moving on to Carencro High School. While there, he helped lead the team to a state championship in 2021.

As a Ragin' Cajun, Charles was a starter this past season and played 33 games off the bench during his sophomore season.