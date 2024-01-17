The University of Louisiana Athletics announced a plan today regarding ticketing, parking, and tailgating for the 2024 Ragin' Cajuns football season.

Due to construction taking place for the Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium renovations, season tickets will get reseated for the 2024 and 2025 seasons as there will be no seating available on the west side of the stadium for the 2024 season.

How will season tickets be allocated?

As with bowl games, UL will reward loyalty and generosity via an allocation process that integrates the RCAF Total Investment Model. Priority points and a ranking system have been created to allow Ragin' Cajuns fans the opportunity to secure the best seats possible for the 2024 season.

Fans will be put into one of four groups in an order determined based on the RCAF Total Investment Model Ranking system for the 2024-25 giving year. To be an active RCAF member for the 2024-25 giving year, fans must contribute $50 or more to any RCAF fund. Priority points and donor rank will include all support towards the RCAF completed by April 30, 2024.

Who gets to choose their seats first?

As you can probably guess, it's the bigger donors. The first group to pick their 2024 season seats will be capital project donors who have paid or pledged $25,000 or more.

The second group will consist of active 2024-25 RCAF members who were 2023 football season ticket holders.

Group three includes the remaining 2024-25 RCAF members who were not 2023 football season ticket holders. And group four consists of the remaining 2023 football season ticket holders who are not members of the RCAF.

When will I be able to purchase season tickets?

At midnight on April 30, all priority points will freeze, and fans will be categorized by groups and then ranked within each group based on their RCAF Total Investment Model Ranking. The RCAF will then assign fans a selection window to choose their seats based on their ranking.

Then, on May 15 at 9:00 am, fans in group one ranked 105 will have the opportunity to log in to their Cajuns Acconut through Paciolan and select their seating for the 2024 season. At 1:00 pm, the map opens up to those ranked 51-100, and the next group gains access at 9:00 am on May 16.

This process will continue until all fans have had the opportunity to select their seats for the 2024 season. All ticket payments and remaining required Champions Fund fees will be due at the time of purchase.

The three ways to select season tickets

Fans will be able to purchase season tickets by either logging onto their Cajuns Account, calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL during their appointed time slot, or visiting the Russo Park Stadium Club, where members of the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office and RCAF will be available to assist.

Parking and Tailgating

Starting in mid-February, fans will be able to purchase parking and tailgating for the 2024 season online, by phone, or by mailing in an order form. Keep in mind that some of the available parking will be unavailable due to construction.

The process to secure parking for the 2024 season, however, will remain the same. Fans can purchase their parking pass for $60 per pass or their tailgating pass for $200 per pass and request their desired lot based on their 2024-25 RCAF Champions Fund contributions.

Fans that had season tailgate spots for the 2023 football season, can renew those spots in February online via their Cajuns Account or by calling the RCAF at (337) 851-RCAF (7223). All payments for renewals are due by the April 30, 2024, Priority Seating Deadline.

Please keep in mind that all tailgate lots require a Champions Fund minimum giving level that varies based on location as well as a payment for the season pass.

More information

If you need info on 2024 football pricing, the priority seating process, FAQs and construction project updates, visit www.buildtheculture.com.

Football reseating for the 2025 season will be announced in November 2024.