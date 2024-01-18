The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team got another boost along the trenches today as the program announced that former LSU Tigers defensive lineman Fitzgerald West Jr. has joined the team via the transfer portal.

West, a product of Lafayette Christian Academy, spent the last two seasons with the LSU football team, playing sparingly. He entered the transfer portal in December and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

West appeared in a total of seven games for the Tigers over the last two years. Five of those games came in his true freshman season in 2022.

For his career, the 6'3", 285-pounder has two tackles.

At LCA, West started all four years for that successful program. He was a three-star recruit coming out of the 2022 class and was ranked as the sixth-best defensive lineman in Louisiana.

LSU Athletics LSU Athletics loading...

The defensive front was a key position to fill for the Louisiana coaching staff this offseason. The team lost several starters from last season.

In addition to the five high school signees, UL head coach Michael Desormeaux brought in two other defensive linemen via the transfer portal -- Ashley Williams Jr (Arizona State) and Naejuan Barber (South Carolina State).

Other transfer portal additions for the Cajuns on defense this offseason included linebacker Carmycah Glass from Missouri and safety Jaden Dugger from Georgetown.