The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team may be losing a third player this offseason as forward Kobe Julien has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Julien joins guard Themus Fulks and forward Joe Charles in the transfer portal.

Julien was the offensive leader for the Ragin' Cajuns during the 2023-24 season as the redshirt junior averaged a career-best 17.3 points per game.

For his good work on the court, Julien was rewarded with a nod on the 2023-24 All Sun-Belt Second Team.

Additionally, Julien notched two Sun Belt Player of the Week awards this past season (Dec. 5 & Nov. 28) and was also named to the 2023-24 NABC District 23 First Team.

The Baton Rouge native has been with the Cajuns since 2018 but has had a history of knee injuries that he's had to preserve through. But, he was finally able to play his first full season relatively healthy.

Photo by Brad Kemp/ragincajuns.com

At the conclusion of the season, Cajuns head coach Bob Marlin said the team would definitely need to add some pieces in the offseason. It looks like his job of replenishing the roster with top talent is now going to be a tougher task.

While Julien led the team in scoring, the aforementioned Joe Charles was third at 11.3 points per game and first in rebounding with 9.6 per game.

Starting point guard Themus Fulks left the team before the Sun Belt Conference tournament. He was fourth on the team in scoring (10.6 per game) and tops in assists with 4.4 dimes per contest.

So, the Cajuns now have to replace three of their top four scorers. (Hosana Kitenge was second on the team.)