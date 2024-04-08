The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team has locked up their first transfer portal recruit of the offseason as former Sacramento State forward Duncan Powell is heading to Lafayette.

This will be Powell's third university in as many years after starting his career at North Carolina AT&T.

Powell was a highly touted prep player out of Dallas, Texas. He was regarded as the highest-rated recruit in North Carolina AT&T Aggies history.

According to ESPN, he was ranked No. 84 overall in the 2021 class.

Powell played in only one game in 2021-22 due to injury. During his redshirt freshman year for the Aggies, the 6'8", 240-pounder averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in just 22.5 minutes per game.

Last season for the Sacramento State Hornets, Powell stepped up his game, leading the team in scoring at 12.1 points a contest while averaging 7.0 rebounds a game. The latter also led the team. He also shot the ball at an impressive 49.2% clip from the field.

Sports Illustrated went so far as to suggest that Powell has NBA talent and projected him as a potential second-round pick had he entered the 2024 Draft.

Powell will have two years of eligibility remaining for head coach Bob Marlin's squad.

This news comes at a great time for Ragin' Cajuns fans. Three players from the 2023-24 team entered the transfer portal after the season.

One so far is for sure leaving the program as forward Joe Charles announced just days ago that he will be playing next year in Lake Charles for Will Wade and the McNeese Cowboys.

We are still awaiting word of the intentions of guard Themus Fulks and forward Kobe Julien.