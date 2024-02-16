Louisiana Ragin Cajuns Defensive Coordinator to Assume Role at Michigan

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Multiple reports online indicate that Cajuns defensive coordinate LaMar Morgan is leaving Louisiana and is headed to a national championship team.

Morgan, who was known for his ability to develop defensive backs prior to becoming the DC at Louisiana, is said to have informed the Cajuns of his departure Friday morning.

According to one report, Morgan "impressed Michigan during the interview process and came recommended from ex-Michigan DC Jesse Minter, whom he worked with at Vanderbilt."

Michigan's coaching staff is getting a bit of an overhaul after winning the College Football National Championship at the beginning of the year. Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, the team beat the Washington Huskies for the championship in a 34-13 contest.

Harbaugh then announced he was headed to the NFL, where he will take over as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

KATC is reporting that Morgan will be taking over the defensive backs job for the Wolverines.

Morgan is considered highly-regarded in coaching circles, and his time at Houston, Vanderbilt, and Louisiana was where he gained a reputation as a solid DB development coach.

Prior to being a coach at Louisiana, he was a player for the Cajuns, appearing in 40 games between 2003 and 2007. Along the way, he picked up 111 tackles, four interceptions, and nine pass break-ups, according to the Ragin' Cajuns website.

"As a senior, he finished with 55 tackles, which featured a career-high 14-tackle performance against Texas A&M," the site noted.

This past season, Louisiana ranked No. 1 nationally in defensive touchdowns, and they were in the Top 35 in takeaways, sacks, and defensive yards per play.