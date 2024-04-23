Here's one that most Ragin' Cajuns fans probably didn't have on their bingo card. Former UL basketball forward Kobe Julien announced on social media Monday that he's heading to Arkansas State via the transfer portal.

Yep, after six seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns program, the leading scorer from last season's team is taking his talents to Jonesboro, Arkansas to play for the Red Wolves.

It's been well-chronicled that the 6'6" Baton Rouge native didn't play much in his first three seasons in Lafayette. However, last year, Julien shined.

He led the team in scoring with an impressive 17.3 points per game on 44% shooting from the field and averaged 4.8 rebounds a game. Julien was also 82% from the free-throw line.

For his good work last season, Julien was named to the 2023-24 Sun Belt Second Team along with the 2023-24 NABC District 23 First Team.

Julien will have one year of eligibility remaining with Arkansas State.

The Arkansas State program has not seen a whole lot of success in recent years. However, the team did make it to the Sun Belt Tournament's championship game this past March for the first time in 10 years. They would lose that game to James Madison 91-71.

UL swept Arkansas State in the regular season this past season but fell to the Red Wolves 89-62 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

Julien joins Joe Charles as now-former Ragin' Cajuns who have left the program this offseason. Charles announced earlier this month that he was transferring to McNeese State.

The Cajuns have added one player via the transfer portal this offseason as they picked up former Sacramento State forward Duncan Powell.