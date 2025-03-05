(Lafayette, Louisiana) – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-7) are back in action on Wednesday, March 5, as they host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-5) at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. in what promises to be an exciting non-conference battle under the lights here in Lafayette.

Pitching Matchup for the Cajuns and UNC

The Ragin' Cajuns will be sending sophomore right-hander Tate Hess (1-1, 4.22 ERA) to the mound. Hess, a Singer, La., native, has struck out 11 batters over 10.2 innings pitched this season. He’s looking to rebound from his last outing and provide a strong start for Louisiana.

UNC Wilmington will counter with senior right-hander Khris Moore, who has yet to allow a hit or an earned run in his 2.1 innings of work this season. Despite his limited game time, Moore has shown excellent control, and the Seahawks will be counting on him to keep Louisiana’s bats in check.

Game Preview: Who's Got The Momentum

The Ragin' Cajuns are looking to get back on track after a tough start to the season. Head coach Matt Deggs’ squad will try to utilize home-field advantage and a passionate Lafayette crowd. Louisiana’s offense has shown flashes of power, and with Hess on the mound, they’ll try to limit the Seahawks’ scoring opportunities.

UNC Wilmington comes in with a solid 7-5 record, looking to extend their early-season momentum. The Seahawks have demonstrated resilience on the road and will do their best to challenge Louisiana in an important midweek contest.

How to Watch and Listen to the Cajuns/UNC Baseball Game

For fans unable to make it to Russo Park, the game will be broadcast on KPEL-FM 96.5 and the Varsity Network App, with Dawson Eiserloh handling play-by-play duties and Brad Topham providing color commentary.

Buying Tickets to Cajuns/UNC Baseball Game

Tickets for Wednesday’s matchup are available online at RaginCajuns.com/tickets or by calling the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 482-GoUL (4685). Group tickets can also be purchased by contacting the ticket office via email at Tickets@louisiana.edu.

With the Ragin' Cajuns eager to climb back to .500 and the Seahawks looking to continue their winning ways, Wednesday night’s game is going to be an exciting matchup. Be sure to head out and support Louisiana baseball as they battle it out at "The Tigue"!