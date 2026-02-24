(103.3 The GOAT) - Major League Baseball is stepping into a new era in 2026 with the official launch of the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System, and it’s going to change late-inning strategy in a big way.

Over the past few years I've watched a few innings of baseball and was very interested in the ABS system the MLB was testing. In a world of AI and technology threatening to replace mankind at every point possible, I had feelings. My first feeling was how awesome it was that we've come this far with technology that it can improve the accuracy of things including sporting events. The second thought was, would it eventually replace the umpire (in terms of calling balls and strikes). My second concern was explained in a feature from NBC Sports:

The ABS Challenge System will debut on Opening Night when the San Francisco Giants host the New York Yankees. Rather than replacing home-plate umpires with full “robot umps,” the league found a middle ground: players can now challenge ball or strike calls in real time.

How the ABS Challenge System Will Work

Each team gets two challenges per game, with an additional challenge awarded in extra innings if they’ve used theirs up. As of this writing, the most challenges used in a game is 7 (Diamondbacks vs Rockies 2/20/26). Only the batter, pitcher, or catcher can issue a challenge, and it must happen immediately after the call by tapping their helmet or cap. Managers cannot challenge.

If a challenge is successful, the team keeps it. If the umpire’s call stands, the team loses it. That wrinkle alone introduces a strategic element: burn a challenge early in a non-important spot, or save it for a critical late-game at-bat? After testing, the system doesn't drastically lengthen the game, as the average challenges per game were around 4 and each challenge took 14 seconds, it only added around a minute to the games. In addition the overturn rate in Spring Training was over 50%, showing that position players weren't just guessing.

How the Strike Zone is Measured with ABS

Umpires have their unique strike zones after years of experience visually measuring the space between the batters knees and torso. Unique batting stances have created...issues...with some standards. Umpires have to remember the normal batting stance of the individual player to determine their respective strike zone. Using the ABS system, the strike zone will be measured based on each player’s height, using a two-dimensional zone centered over the plate. The ABS system isn’t about removing the human element, it’s about protecting the biggest moments in the game.

If you've ever been at a baseball/softball game in the stands and thought the umpire missed a call, you're not alone. Home fans can be especially expressive with their call disappointments. Now pitchers, catchers and batters can find out if the fans' frustrations are warranted. Only time will tell how many games ABS will affect, but the sheer fact that professional sports is adapting to technology should be taken as a positive thing.