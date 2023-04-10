Cajun Softball and Baseball Sweep Their Way into the Latest National Rankings

It was a great week on the diamond for the Ragin Cajuns. Cajun baseball made it five straight victories in a row after going 4-0 this week. They started the week off with a thrilling walk-off win against Tulane on Tuesday as Heath Hood stole home to give the Cajuns an 8-7 win. They carried that momentum into the weekend as they traveled to West Virginia to take on Marshall in three-game series. The Cajuns swept the Herd in what were three pretty impressive outings from the Cajuns.

With the sweep, the Cajuns now move to 23-9 overall and 9-3 in conference play. The Cajuns were able to move into first place in the SBC standings as there tied with Coastal Carolina. The Cajuns also made their first appearance in the collegiate baseball top-30 poll this season. After a strong week, the Cajuns come in at 28 in the latest rankings.

The Cajuns will kick off their week with a matchup against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday before heading to Southeastern on Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

Cajun softball also went 4-0 this week as they have now made seven straight victories. The Cajuns started the week with a 7-0 win over McNeese before getting a series sweep over a good South Alabama team. They were able to close out two tough games at the start and end of the series with a run rule in the middle. They got a stellar performance from Laney Creduer who went 7 for 9 at the plate with three home runs.

With the sweep, the Cajuns are now 30-10 overall and 11-1 in conference play. The Cajuns moved up from 12 to 10 in the latest RPI rankings and managed to get back to the national polls. The Cajuns returned to the latest D-1 softball this week as they come in at 25.

The Cajuns are on the road this week as they travel to Waco to take on a nationally-ranked Baylor squad on Tuesday and a nationally-ranked Texas-A&M squad on Wednesday.

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.