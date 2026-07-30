LOUISIANA. Corruption and Louisiana politics have gone hand in hand for almost a century, and it's not exactly a secret. National rankings regularly place Louisiana among the most corrupt states in the country, and the list of governors, mayors, and lawmakers who've traded a public office for a prison sentence keeps growing. While I haven't been around for all of these scandals, many left indelible images in my mind, including a freezer full of cash.

Get our free mobile app

From a governor's assassination that reshaped state politics to a congressman caught with $90,000 stuffed in his freezer, Louisiana's political scandals read like something out of a crime novel. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest.

The Louisiana Scandals of 1939

Hulton Archive, Getty Images Hulton Archive, Getty Images

After Governor Huey Long was assassinated in the State Capitol in 1935, his political ally and successor, Governor Richard Leche, kept Long's political machine running, and then some. Leche resigned in 1939 amid a sweeping corruption case that sent seven officials to prison, including the president of LSU, who was caught misusing university funds, according to the website Hueylong.com.

Edwin Edwards and the Casino License Case

Sean Gardner, Getty Images Sean Gardner, Getty Images

Four-term Governor Edwin Edwards beat 24 separate corruption investigations over his career before his luck ran out. NOLA.com reported that in 2000, he was convicted of racketeering, extortion, and fraud for steering riverboat casino licenses in exchange for payoffs, and he spent more than eight years in federal prison.

William Jefferson's Freezer Full of Cash

Alex Wong, Getty Images Alex Wong, Getty Images

Congressman William Jefferson earned the nickname "Dollar Bill" after FBI agents searching his home found $90,000 in marked bills stuffed inside his freezer. He was convicted on multiple bribery-related charges and received a 13-year sentence, the longest ever handed to a sitting member of Congress, according to FBI Famous Cases.

Ray Nagin's Post-Katrina Bribery Scheme

Chris McKay, Getty Images Chris McKay, Getty Images

New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin was supposed to be leading recovery efforts after Hurricane Katrina. According to NOLA.com, prosecutors say he was steering city contracts to associates in exchange for bribes and kickbacks. He was convicted in 2014 and served time in federal prison.

Three Insurance Commissioners in a Row

Chris Graythen, Getty Images Chris Graythen, Getty Images

Louisiana's Department of Insurance became a punchline for a while after three consecutive insurance commissioners were convicted of crimes. The most recent, Jim Brown, was found guilty in 2001 of lying to a federal agent and served six months behind bars, according to Wikipedia.

Karen Carter Peterson's Campaign Fraud Case

Paras Griffin, Getty Images Paras Griffin, Getty Images

Justice.gov reported that former state senator and one-time head of the Louisiana Democratic Party admitted to funneling roughly $147,000 from her campaign and party accounts to cover a gambling addiction. She was sentenced to 22 months in prison in 2023.

Louisiana keeps landing near the top of national corruption rankings for a reason. These cases span nearly a century, but the pattern behind them, public office traded for personal gain, has stayed remarkably consistent. Only time will tell when a new name will be added to this list we'll be talking about for generations.