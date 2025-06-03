(Sulphur, Louisiana) - With the Women's College World Series set in Oklahoma, the end of the season is near, or so you may have thought. While the majority of seniors will see their final games, others will move on to the next level. The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) is preparing for their inaugural season beginning June 7, 2025.

What is the AUSL?

The AUSL is made up of four teams who will be playing games across the country from Salt Lake City to Chattanooga and points in between. For the first year, the teams will be a touring company, with the plan to have cities host teams beginning in 2026. The four teams currently in the league include the Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts.

One name and face will be familiar to Louisiana softball fans as former Ragin Cajuns/Oklahoma pitcher and top draft pick in the AUSL Sam Landry will be heading back to Louisiana as part of the Volts team. The tour will be making a stop in Louisiana on Friday, June 13th, 2025. Sam and the Volts will be facing the Bandits at McMurry Park, 300 S Hazel St, in Sulphur. Also appearing on the Volts is former LSU utility player Danieca Coffey who wrapped up her college games this year as well.

Tickets to the game can be purchased by visiting the AUSL website.

AUSL Information for Sulphur, Louisiana Game:

Teams: Talons vs Blaze

Talons vs Blaze Location: McMurry Park: 300 S Hazel St, Sulphur, Louisiana

McMurry Park: 300 S Hazel St, Sulphur, Louisiana Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Ticket Prices: $22.23 (including taxes and fees) General Admission

