Cajuns are a special breed. We're friendly, hard working, and know how to have a good time. From our beginnings as exiles from Canada to finding our new home in South Louisiana, our culture is unique and even (not always successfully) imitated.

Get our free mobile app

Every culture is represented by things that make them unique and special. Cajuns take that to a whole other level. We have the best food. We have the best festivals from food to music and even Bigfoot. We have the most fun people. We love Jesus and our maw maws. Many times you can recognize fellow Cajuns and understand what they mean when they write "eaux" at the end of a word. (If you don't understand that, ask. Cajuns have plenty of stories to tell.

Cajuns have been featured on tv shows like Swamp People and on the big screen over the years. One movie that tends to divide the region is 'Waterboy'. Some find it funny and relatable, identifying common themes while others find it tasteless and patently offensive, although we wouldn't quite say it like that.

READ MORE: 10 Times Cajuns Have Invaded Pop Culture (Photos)

READ MORE: Louisiana Residents Reveal 'Cajun Superpowers'

As friendly and accommodating as Cajuns are, you can push a little too far. Slighting our culture, food and family will usually start a problem. Now, Ii you want to upset us and make us big mad, do these things. And then run.