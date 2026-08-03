Louisiana has spent years near the top of national homicide rankings. That's changing for the better recently here in our state. Reported homicides have fallen four straight years, and early 2026 is on pace to be the quietest six-month stretch in 27 years of FBI data. As you may remember from other articles over the years, Louisiana consistently ranks in or at the top of homicide rankings compared to other states.

A Quarter-Century in Context

Since 2000, Louisiana's homicide count has averaged between roughly 465 and 620 a year, per FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data, with no clear long-term direction. That changed in 2020, and you may remember that time very well for other reasons.

The Pandemic-Era Spike

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Homicides jumped 38% in 2020 to 731, then hit 823 in 2021, the highest total on record. The spike wasn't unique to Louisiana; homicide rates surged nationwide during 2020 and 2021.

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The Turnaround: 2022 to Today

The drop has been just as steep. Homicides fell to 710 in 2022, 642 in 2023, 360 in 2024, and 289 in 2025, a 65% decline from the 2021 peak. The first half of 2026 logged 77 homicides, down 45% from the same period in 2025. Clearance rates rose alongside the drop, from 43.7% in 2022 to 56.1% in 2025 to 70.1% so far in 2026.

What's Driving It Nationally

Researchers obviously can point to no single cause. The Council on Criminal Justice has tied the national murder rate closely to alcohol deaths, drug overdoses, and firearm purchases, all of which spiked during the pandemic and have since fallen. Analysts also give credit to around $362 billion in American Rescue Plan funding, much of it routed into violence-intervention and community programs, plus the general fading of pandemic-era stress. It's refreshing to see funding that may have contributed to lower murder rates.

What's Different Here

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New Orleans, the perennial biggest driver of homicides, accounted 192 murders in 2023, 124 in 2024, and 121 in 2025. Local officials credit better forensics and ballistics tech, the DA's data-driven NO DICE targeting program, a return to proactive policing, and the NOLA Coalition, which has raised over $11 million for youth and community programs since 2022.

Bottom Line

Louisiana went from 823 homicides in 2021 to 289 in 2025, with 2026 tracking even lower. Clearance rates are the best they've been in over two decades. The combination of factors behind it is still being debated, but the trend itself isn't. Full state-by-state analysis beyond 2024 isn't available yet, but the downward trend certainly is promising for not only Louisiana but for the entire country as well.