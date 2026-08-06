Getting arrested in Louisiana kicks off a very specific process, and none of it starts with bail money. It starts with booking, where fingerprints, a mugshot, and your information get entered into the system, and that alone can take anywhere from a few hours to a full day depending on the charge and how busy the jail is.

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From there, Louisiana law requires that person be brought in front of a judge within 72 hours, with weekends and holidays not counting toward that clock, so a judge can set bail based on flight risk and whether they're considered a danger to the community. Only after that does it become a question of cash, a bondsman, property, or release on your own word.

What to Keep in Mind If Someone You Know is Arrested

I've watched more than my share of Law and Order but even then, if someone needed my assistance, I'd have more questions than answers, so I broke down exactly how the process works here in Louisiana step by step using resources from the McLaren Law Firm as well as LegalClarity.org, from the moment of arrest to the moment somebody can actually walk out the door.

Read More: Every Louisiana Law Going into Effect August 1, 2026

(This article provides general information about Louisiana arrest and bail procedures. Individual cases may differ based on the charge, parish, court and circumstances. Anyone facing criminal charges should speak with a licensed Louisiana attorney.)

Arrested in Louisiana: From Booking to Bail Gallery Credit: Dave Steel

Know Before You Need It

None of us plan on needing this information, but I figure it's better to understand how the process works before you're standing in your kitchen at midnight trying to figure it out. Hopefully you never need it, but if you do, at least now you know where to start.