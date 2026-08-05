Louisiana's safest cities for 2026 vary depending on which ranking you use, but a handful of communities appear consistently near the top. Comparing SafeWise's FBI crime data with Niche's Crime & Safety grades reveals which Louisiana cities earn high marks from both reported crime statistics and resident feedback.

Every time I mention safety rankings to friends around here, somebody brings up the same complaint. Louisiana never seems to rank well on the big national safety lists, and depending on which study you read, it can feel like the whole state gets painted with one broad brush. But when you zoom into the city level, the picture changes a lot. Some of our smaller towns and suburbs post crime numbers that would compete with anywhere in the country.

I pulled two of the most cited safety rankings for Louisiana cities, SafeWise and Niche, and laid them side by side. They don't measure the exact same thing, so here's a breakdown on how each one builds its list before giving you a combined picture.

Get our free mobile app

How SafeWise Ranks Its Safest Cities

SafeWise builds its rankings from FBI crime data, specifically violent and property crime rates reported through the National Incident-Based Reporting System. They adjust those numbers for population so a small town isn't unfairly compared to a much bigger city, then rank cities from lowest combined crime rate to highest. Only cities that submitted complete crime reports to the FBI made the list, and this year that meant 33 Louisiana cities qualified. SafeWise is upfront that this measures reported crime rates specifically, not overall quality of life or how a community actually feels to live in.

How Niche Ranks Its Safest Places

Niche takes a different approach. Its "safest places" list pulls from its broader Best Places to Live ranking, then filters down to only the cities and towns that earned a strong Crime & Safety grade. That grade blends crime rate data for offenses like murder, assault, rape and burglary with resident reviews submitted directly to Niche. So while SafeWise is purely a numbers ranking, Niche mixes hard crime stats with how people who actually live there rate their own sense of safety. Niche's list also includes suburbs and small towns that SafeWise's population thresholds sometimes leave out.

SafeWise's 10 Safest Cities in Louisiana for 2026

Harahan Addis Covington Mandeville DeRidder Broussard Baker Slidell Zachary Carencro

Harahan holds the top spot again this year, and it's seen its violent and property crime rates drop for two years running.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash black and gray i love you print textile

Niche's Highest-Graded Safe Places in Louisiana

Niche's list runs longer and isn't ranked strictly by crime numbers alone, but here are the places from their safest places search that scored best on Crime & Safety:

Sibley, Crime & Safety grade A+

Many, Lake Providence, Crime & Safety grade A

Westlake, Rayville, Berwick, Crime & Safety grade B+

Mandeville, Youngsville, Jena, Benton, Iowa, Brusly, Golden Meadow, Gramercy, Lutcher, Crime & Safety grade B

Broussard, DeRidder, Erath, Lake Arthur, Kaplan, Haughton, Rayne, Pearl River, Crime & Safety grade B-

Louisiana Cities That Earned High Marks in Both Rankings

Put both studies together and a few cities earn their spot on both lists, which is about as strong a safety signal as you're going to find in any of these rankings.

Mandeville lands in SafeWise's top 5 and carries a solid B grade from Niche. Zero rapes reported this year according to SafeWise.

Broussard cracks SafeWise's top 10 and pulls a B- from Niche, with zero rapes reported as well.

DeRidder sits at number 5 on SafeWise and earns a B- from Niche, with both studies noting a friendly, low-crime, small-town feel.

Beyond those three overlap cities, SafeWise's Harahan, Addis, Covington, Baker, Slidell, Zachary and Carencro round out their top 10 based purely on crime rate math. Niche adds a wider net of smaller towns like Sibley, Many, Lake Providence, Youngsville, Jena, Benton, Erath and Kaplan that combine solid crime numbers with residents who actually say they feel safe there.

One Final Note

If you're deciding where to move or just curious where your own town landed, remember both of these rankings measure something a little different. SafeWise tells you what the crime data says. Niche tells you what the data says plus what your future neighbors think about living there. Either way, if you're in Broussard, Mandeville or DeRidder, you've got two independent studies backing up what a lot of us already knew about our own backyard.

Rankings should be viewed as one research tool rather than a definitive measure of safety. Crime reporting, population size, reporting participation, and resident perceptions can all influence results.