Best Louisiana High School Football Teams of the Last Decade
Choosing the "best" Louisiana high school football teams can be a bit subjective and depends on the criteria used—such as dominance during the season, level of competition, player talent, or overall legacy.
These teams listed are frequently mentioned in discussions of Louisiana football greatness due to their historical significance, standout performances, and contributions to the sport in Louisiana.
However, for choosing the best Louisiana High School Teams over the past 10 years, we're going strictly stick to the numbers.
So let's take a look at the stats and find out who "The Best Louisiana High School Football Teams of the Last Decade".
Louisiana State High School Football Championships 2024
It's Louisiana State High School Football Championship Week!
There are three teams from the Acadiana area traveling to New Orleans this week with hopes of bringing back a State Championship.
Below is the schedule for the 3 Acadiana area teams playing for a LHSAA State Championship this week:
DIVISION IV (SELECT)
Vermilion Catholic vs. Ouachita Christian
December 12, 12:00 p.m.
Franklinton vs. Cecilia
December 13, 7 p.m.
Catholic-New Iberia vs. Dunham
December 13, 3:30 p.m.
The Best Louisiana High School Football Teams of the Last Decade
Now, let's take a look at the most dominant Louisiana High School Football Teams over the past 10 years.
The gang over at maxpreps.com have crunched the numbers to determine "The Best Louisiana High School Football Teams" using the following methodology:
1) Top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps state computer rankings (25 points awarded to the No. 1 team, 24 for No. 2 and so on).
2) Top 25 finishes in the MaxPreps national computer rankings (50 points for No. 1, 49 for No. 2 and so on).
3) State championships (20 points).
4) State championship game appearances (10 points).
So, using the above methodology from maxpreps.com, below are "The Best Louisiana High School Football Teams of the Last Decade".
Pretty impressive that 3 teams out of 10 are from the Acadiana area!
See the entire Top 20 over at maxpreps.com.
1) Catholic-B.R. (Baton Rouge)
State Championships Div 1: 2015, 2017, 2020, 2021
State Runner-Up: 2018, 2019
State Top 25: 2013 (16), 2014 (12), 2015 (3), 2016 (13), 2017 (4), 2018 (7), 2019 (2), 2020 (2), 2021 (1), 2022 (3)
2) Edna Karr (New Orleans)
State Championships 4A: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
State Runner-Up 4A: 2013, 2015, 2020
State Top 25: 2013 (5), 2015 (25), 2016 (2), 2017 (3), 2018 (4), 2019 (8), 2020 (5), 2021 (13), 2022 (1).
3) John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)
State Championships: 2013 (2A), 2018 (DI), 2022 (DI Select)
State Runner-Up: 2014 (2A)
State Top 25: 2013 (2), 2014 (4), 2015 (5), 2016 (4), 2017 (7), 2018 (1), 2019 (4), 2020 (16), 2021 (14), 2022 (2).
4) St. Thomas More (Lafayette)
State Championships DII: 2016, 2019, 2020, 2022 (DII Select)
State Runner-Up DII: 2015, 2018
State Top 25: 2014 (14), 2015 (21), 2016 (15), 2017 (15), 2018 (12), 2019 (5), 2020 (1), 2022 (4)
Nationally Ranked: 2020 (24)
5) Zachary (Zachary)
State Championships 5A: 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021
State Runner-Up: N/A
State Top 25: 2014 (15), 2015 (1), 2016 (16), 2017 (2), 2018 (5), 2019 (9)
6) Acadiana (Lafayette)
State Championships 5A: 2013, 2014, 2019, 2020
State Runner-Up: N/A
State Top 25: 2013 (1), 2014 (6), 2016 (20), 2017 (14), 2018 (19), 2019 (3), 2020 (3), 2021 (8)
7) University Lab (Baton Rouge)
State Championships DII: 2013, 2017, 2018, 2021
State Runner-Up DII: 2013
State Top 25: 2013 (11), 2014 (7), 2015 (23), 2017 (1), 2018 (3), 2020 (12), 2021 (5)
8) Archbishop Rummel (Metairie)
State Championships: 2013 (5A), 2019 (DI)
State Runner-Up: 2015 (DI)
State Top 25: 2013 (4), 2014 (2), 2015 (2), 2016 (12), 2017 (25), 2018 (10), 2019 (1), 2020 (8), 2022 (21)
9) Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette)
State Championships: 2017 (DIV), 2018 (DIV), 2019 (DIII), 2020 (DIII)
State Runner-Up: 2022 (DII Select)
State Top 25: 2018 (15), 2019 (7), 2020 (11), 2021 (9), 2022 (7)
10) Destrehan (Destrehan)
State Championships: 2022 (DI Non-Select)
State Runner-Up: 2014 (5A), 2019 (5A)
State Top 25: 2013 (8), 2014 (10), 2015 (15), 2016 (11), 2018 (9), 2019 (12), 2020 (17), 2021 (11), 2022 (5)
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta