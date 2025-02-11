OPELOUSAS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The coach responsible for Opelousas High School's first-ever state championship in football is ready to face his next challenge.

Coach Jimmy Zachery, who lead the team's successful 2023 campaign for a state title, will head to Liberty Magnet High School in Baton Rouge to begin the next stage of his coaching career. The news was announced on Tuesday, and while he is sad to leaving a town he grew up in and formed close ties in, he's ready for the new job.

Get our free mobile app

Liberty Magnet: 6 Wins in 3 Years

The Liberty Magnet High Patriots are no strangers to state titles. In 2024, the boys basketball team beat out St. Thomas More for a state championship.

But the football team is a different matter. This past football season, the Patriots only won three games overall and one in District 4-5A against rival Scotlandville (2-8, 0-5 district). However, Zachery is not afraid of the challenge - he's ready to embrace it.

"I want to challenge myself," Zachery said on Acadiana Sports Nation on 103.3 The GOAT. "I want to advance in my career."

Advancing may be tough the first year or so - Liberty's district includes Baton Rouge powerhouses like Catholic-Baton Rouge, Central-Baton Rouge, and Zachary High School.

"I'm not saying championship in the first year," Zachery said. "But I think we're gonna turn some heads."

"I want to at least be better than three and seven," he added, referring to Liberty's 2024 season.

A State Title in Opelousas

Opelousas High School won its first-ever football state championship in 2023 under Zachery. They beat district rival Cecilia in the title game.

The LHSAA stripped Opelousas of that title in early 2024 and also went after Zachery, though they eventually reinstated the title and dropped their investigation. It was an attack that Opelousas (and Zachery) never forgot, carrying the passion they felt after that investigation two rounds deep into the playoffs in 2024.

But the community celebrated its team, and that community support is one thing Zachery says he'll miss about Opelousas.

Get our free mobile app

Culture Shock?

There's quite a difference between Opelousas and Liberty Magnet - the latter has a major academic focus and minimum grade requirements to get in. It's also a 5A school, larger than Opelousas High.

But Zachery is ready to embrace his new home soon enough, and he's eager to get started.

"I want to win now," he stated.

You can listen to Zachery's full interview on Acadiana Sports Nation below.