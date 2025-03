The 2025 Boys Marsh Madness Basketball Tournament kicks off today in Lake Charles as teams from around the state are vying for state titles in their respective divisions.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) will be crowning 10 different state champions by week's end at Burton Coliseum.

But it all starts with the semifinal matchups. And in that number are two teams from the Acadiana area as perennial powerhouse St. Thomas More (Division I Select) and Franklin (Division IV Non-Select) are still in the running for state championships.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the complete 2025 Marsh Madness Boys Tournament schedule, starting with semifinal matchups:

Monday, March 10, 2025 - Session 1

1:00 pm - Division IV Select - #2 Lincoln Prep vs. #3 Southern Lab

2:45 pm - Class C - #1 Pleasant Hill vs. #5 Georgetown

4:30 pm - Division IV Select - #1 Crescent City vs. #4 Hamilton Christian

6:15 pm - Division IV Non-Select - #2 Franklin vs. #6 East Iberville

8:00 pm - Division IV Non-Select - #1 Vinton vs. #4 Ferriday

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Session 2

1:00 pm - Class C - #2 Plainview vs. #3 Gibsland Coleman

2:45 pm - Division III Select - #2 Dunham vs. #3 Metairie Park Country Day

4:30 pm - Class B - #2 Avoyelles Public Charter vs. #3 Zwolle

6:15 pm - Division III Select - #1 Calvary Baptist vs. #5 Rosepine

8:00 pm - Class B - #1 Lacassine vs. #4 Simsboro

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 - Session 3

1:00 pm - Division II Select - #1 Archbishop Shaw vs. #5 Madison Prep

2:45 pm - Division I Select - #1 Liberty vs. #4 St. Augustine

4:30 pm - Division III Non-Select - #1 Madison vs. #4 Richwood

6:15 pm - Division II Select - #2 Archbishop Hannan vs. #3 Peabody

8:00 pm - Division III Non-Select - #2 Red River vs. #3 Marksville

Thursday, March 13, 2025 - Session 4

1:00 pm - Division I Select - #3 St. Thomas More vs. #7 John Curtis

2:45 pm - Division II Non-Select - #2 Minden vs. #6 Bossier

4:30 pm - Division II Non-Select - #1 Wossman vs. #3 Denham Springs

6:15 pm - Division I Non-Select - #2 Central BR vs. #3 Denham Springs

8:00 pm - Division I Non-Select - #1 Zachary vs. #4 Natchitoches Central

Friday, March 14, 2025 - Session 5

12:00 pm - Class C Championship Game

2:00 pm - Division IV Select Championship Game

4:00 pm - Division III Select Championship Game

6:00 pm - Division IV Non-Select Championship Game

8:00 pm - Class B Championship Game

Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Session 6

12:00 pm - Division I Select Championship Game

2:00 pm - Division III Non-Select Championship Game

4:00 pm - Division II Select Championship Game

6:00 pm - Division II Non-Select Championship Game

8:00 pm - Division I Non-Select Championship Game