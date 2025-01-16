LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The head coach of the Teurlings Catholic Rebels football team announced his departure from the program on Thursday. He spent eight years with the team.

Charpentier took over the program after his father, Sonny Charpentier, stepped down. His father is the all-time winningest coach in Teurlings history, with 194 wins.

A Successful Run

Coach Dane Charpentier had a largely successful run himself as the squad's head coach. In the 2024 season, he led the team to a 10-2 record, falling to John Curtis in the playoffs. He'll leave with a 65-32 record.

According to The Advocate, Charpentier will be heading down the road to East Ascension, where he'll take over as offensive coordinator.

A Step Down?

While a successful coach leaving and becoming an assistant coach elsewhere may raise some eyebrows, Charpentier told The Advocate he does not see it as such, and that at times some head coaches can be "envious" of assistant coaches who get to focus on the "nuts and bolts" game strategy.

While some might look at his decision to go to East Ascension as offensive coordinator as a demotion, Charpentier doesn’t see it that way. “It’s a lot more focused on coaching the kids when you’re the offensive coordinator and not the head coach,” he said. “It’s a lot more of the fun stuff that you signed up to do and maybe not as much of the administrative stuff that’s not as much fun. “Yeah, definitely. I think most head coaches are at least a little bit envious of guys that are coordinators where you get to do the nuts and bolts a little bit more.”

Other Changes at Teurlings

Over the past year, Teurlings has seen a major change in administrators. Charpentier's father, Sonny, was an administrator at the school but has since left and joined Cecilia as an assistant coach. Under Dennis Skains, who played under Sonny, that team won a state title in 2024.

The school also parted ways with Mike Boyer, who has served as principal of the school for several years.