Playoff Scoreboard: Soccer Playoff Weeks 1 Scores Across South Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The first round of the LHSAA state soccer playoffs is underway, and a large number of Acadiana-area teams are set to play.

Tthe Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the playoff brackets for the postseason on Tuesday, and several South Louisiana schools are not only playing, but they are ranked pretty high in the brackets - particularly in Division II, where Teurlings and St. Thomas More (both of Lafayette) have the top spots in boys and girls brackets, respectively.

But the Acadiana region has a very active, and very talented, soccer community with a lot of local stars who lead their teams to success on and off the field. Schools from Lafayette Parish to St. Landry and on down to Vermilion - and everywhere around the region - are taking to the field this weekend to hopefully move on.

Below are the scores from the first round. Check back frequently, as scores will be updated through the weekend.

Boys Playoff Seeding

Division I

No. 28 Acadiana - 1
No. 5 Hahnville - 0

No. 20 Benton - 0
No. 13 Lafayette - 5

Division II

No. 32 Tioga - 0
No. 1 Teurlings - 8

No. 25 Livonia
No. 8 North Vermilion

No. 28 West Ouachita - 0
No. 5 St. Thomas More - 8

No. 19 David Thibodaux - 1
No. 14 Ruston - 0

No. 26 Comeaux - 1
No. 7 Prairieville - 5

No. 18 Beau Chene
No. 15 Ouachita Parish

Division III

No. 28 Kaplan - 0
No. 5 St. Charles - 8

No. 20 South Beauregard - 2
No. 13 Erath - 3

No. 6 St. Louis
No. 27 Acadiana Renaissance Charter

No. 18 Cecilia
No. 15 Morgan City

No. 31 Opelousas
No. 2 University

Division IV

No. 17 Catholic-N.I. - 1
No. 16 Pope John Paul - 0

No. 24 Lafayette Christian - 0
No. 9 Menard - 1

No. 25 Delta Charter - 0
No. 8 ESA - 8

No. 29 Highland Baptist - 0
No. 4 Ouachita Christian - 8

No. 19 Grace Christian - 2
No. 14 Vermilion Catholic - 6

No. 18 Westminster-Lafayette - 0
No. 15 Walter L. Cohen - 3

No. 31 Thomas Jefferson - 0
No. 2 Ascension Episcopal - 8

Girls Playoff Seeding

Division I

No. 17 Southside
No. 16 Barbe

No. 27 Live Oak - 0
No. 6 Lafayette High - 8

No. 31 Acadiana - 0
No. 2 C.E. Byrd - 8

Division II

No. 32 Pearl River - 0
No. 1 St. Thomas More -10

No. 28 Beau Chene - 0
No. 5 Central Lafourche - 8

No. 30 New Orleans Military & Maritime
No. 3 Teurlings

No. 22 Parkway - 1
No. 11 New Iberia - 7

No. 18 West Ouachita
No. 15 North Vermilion

Division III

No. 17 Kaplan - 0
No. 16 Patrick Taylor-Science/Tech - 1

No. 25 Grant - 0
No. 8 Acadiana Renaissance - 8

No. 28 Opelousas - 0
No. 5 St. Louis Catholic - 8

No. 21 St. Martinville
No. 12 Sterlington

No. 20 Minden - 0
No. 13 David Thibodaux - 2

No. 23 Erath - 0
No. 10 St. Michael - 8

No. 18 Leesville - 0
No. 15 Cecilia - 2

Division IV

No. 17 Ouachita Christian - 1 
No. 16 Ascension Episcopal - 0

No. 24 Vermilion Catholic
No. 9 Northlake Christian

No. 22 Houma Christian
No. 11 ESA

No. 26 Lafayette Christian - 0
No. 7 Catholic-N.I. - 8

No. 23 Westminster Christian - 1
No. 10 Dunham - 6

No. 18 Highland Baptist
No. 15 Louise McGehee

No. 31 Opelousas Catholic - 0
No. 2 Newman - 8

