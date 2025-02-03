Louisiana High School Soccer Playoffs: Who’s Playing in Week 2?
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Several Acadiana-area teams made it out of the first round of the LHSAA state soccer playoffs, but the road only gets tougher from here.
We're in Week 2 of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's state soccer playoffs. Taking a look at the playoff brackets for the postseason, a lot of our south Louisiana teams have a great shot of continuing onward.
Here's a look at which teams are still in and where they are playing.
Boys Playoff Seeding
Division I
No. 12 West Monroe
No. 28 Acadiana
2/5, 6:00 p.m. at West Monroe
No. 4 Catholic-Baton Rouge
No. 13 Lafayette
2/6, 6:00 p.m. at Catholic-BR
Division II
No. 1 Teurlings
No. 17 Riverdale
2/5, 6:00 p.m. at Teurlings Catholic
No. 8 North Vermilion
No. 9 Tara
2/5, 6:00 p.m. at North Vermilion
No. 5 St. Thomas More
No. 12 Lakeshore
2/5, 5:30 p.m. at St. Thomas More
No. 3 Willow School
No. 19 David Thibodaux
2/5, 5:00 p.m. at Brees Family Field
Division III
No. 4 Sterlington
No. 13 Erath
2/4, 5:30 p.m. at Sterlington
Division IV
No. 1 Isadore Newman
No. 17 Catholic-New Iberia
2/5, 7:00 p.m. at Isadore Newman
No. 8 Episcopal of Acadiana
No. 9 Holy Savior Menard
No. 3 Northlake Christian
No. 14 Vermilion Catholic
2/5, 5:00 p.m. at Northlake Christian
No. 2 Ascension Episcopal
No. 15 Walter L. Cohen
2/5, 4:30 p.m. at Ascension Episcopal
Girls Playoff Seeding
Division I
No. 6 Lafayette
No. 11 St. Amant
2/6, 6:00 p.m. at Northside High School
Division II
No. 1 St. Thomas More
No. 16 South Terrebonne
2/4, 6:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More
No. 3 Teurlings
No. 19 Sam Houston
2/6, 7:00 p.m. at Teurlings Catholic
No. 6 Ben Franklin
No. 11 New Iberia
2/5, 5:00 p.m. at Ben Franklin
Division III
No. 8 Acadiana Renaissance Charter
No. 9 South Beauregard
2/6, 6:30 p.m. at ARCA Stadium
No. 4 Sacred Heart-New Orleans
No. 13 David Thibodaux
2/4 5:00 p.m. at Lafreniere Park Turf Fields
No. 2 Archbishop Hannah
No. 15 Cecilia
Division IV
No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas
No. 11 Episcopal of Acadiana
2/6, 5:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas
No. 7 Catholic-New Iberia
No. 10 Dunham
2/5, 6:00 p.m. at Catholic-New Iberia
Louisiana's Top Outdoor Adventures
Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham