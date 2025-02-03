LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Several Acadiana-area teams made it out of the first round of the LHSAA state soccer playoffs, but the road only gets tougher from here.

We're in Week 2 of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's state soccer playoffs. Taking a look at the playoff brackets for the postseason, a lot of our south Louisiana teams have a great shot of continuing onward.

Here's a look at which teams are still in and where they are playing.

Boys Playoff Seeding

Division I

No. 12 West Monroe

No. 28 Acadiana

2/5, 6:00 p.m. at West Monroe

No. 4 Catholic-Baton Rouge

No. 13 Lafayette

2/6, 6:00 p.m. at Catholic-BR

Division II

No. 1 Teurlings

No. 17 Riverdale

2/5, 6:00 p.m. at Teurlings Catholic

No. 8 North Vermilion

No. 9 Tara

2/5, 6:00 p.m. at North Vermilion

No. 5 St. Thomas More

No. 12 Lakeshore

2/5, 5:30 p.m. at St. Thomas More

No. 3 Willow School

No. 19 David Thibodaux

2/5, 5:00 p.m. at Brees Family Field

Division III

No. 4 Sterlington

No. 13 Erath

2/4, 5:30 p.m. at Sterlington

Division IV

No. 1 Isadore Newman

No. 17 Catholic-New Iberia

2/5, 7:00 p.m. at Isadore Newman

No. 8 Episcopal of Acadiana

No. 9 Holy Savior Menard

No. 3 Northlake Christian

No. 14 Vermilion Catholic

2/5, 5:00 p.m. at Northlake Christian

No. 2 Ascension Episcopal

No. 15 Walter L. Cohen

2/5, 4:30 p.m. at Ascension Episcopal

Girls Playoff Seeding

Division I

No. 6 Lafayette

No. 11 St. Amant

2/6, 6:00 p.m. at Northside High School

Division II

No. 1 St. Thomas More

No. 16 South Terrebonne

2/4, 6:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More

No. 3 Teurlings

No. 19 Sam Houston

2/6, 7:00 p.m. at Teurlings Catholic

No. 6 Ben Franklin

No. 11 New Iberia

2/5, 5:00 p.m. at Ben Franklin

Division III

No. 8 Acadiana Renaissance Charter

No. 9 South Beauregard

2/6, 6:30 p.m. at ARCA Stadium

No. 4 Sacred Heart-New Orleans

No. 13 David Thibodaux

2/4 5:00 p.m. at Lafreniere Park Turf Fields

No. 2 Archbishop Hannah

No. 15 Cecilia

Division IV

No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas

No. 11 Episcopal of Acadiana

2/6, 5:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas

No. 7 Catholic-New Iberia

No. 10 Dunham

2/5, 6:00 p.m. at Catholic-New Iberia