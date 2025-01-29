Louisiana High School Soccer Playoff Brackets Released: See Which South Louisiana Teams Are In

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - For high school soccer players, the most important part of the season is here.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the playoff brackets for the postseason, and several South Louisiana schools are ranked highly in their divisions. Most notably, Teurlings Catholic's boys and St. Thomas More's girls - both of Lafayette - are the top-seeded teams in their respective divisions.

But the Acadiana region has a very active, and very talented, soccer community with a lot of local stars who lead their teams to success on and off the field.

Here's a look at which teams are in and where they are playing.

Boys Playoff Seeding

Division I

No. 28 Acadiana
No. 5 Hahnville

No. 20 Benton
No. 13 Lafayette

Division II

No. 32 Tioga
No. 1 Teurlings
1/30, 5:30 PM at Teurlings Catholic

No. 25 Livonia
No. 8 North Vermilion
2/1, 7:30 PM at North Vermilion

No. 28 West Ouachita
No. 5 St. Thomas More
1/31, 6:00 PM at St. Thomas More

No. 19 David Thibodaux
No. 14 Ruston
1/31, 6:45 PM at Ruston

No. 26 Comeaux
No. 7 Prairieville
1/31, 5:30 PM at Prairieville

No. 18 Beau Chene
No. 15 Ouachita Parish

Division III

No. 28 Kaplan
No. 5 St. Charles

No. 20 South Beauregard
No. 13 Erath
1/31, 6:00 PM at Erath

No. 6 St. Louis
No. 27 Acadiana Renaissance Charter
1/31, 7:30 PM at Cowgirl Field

No. 18 Cecilia
No. 15 Morgan City
2/1, 5:00 PM at Morgan City

No. 31 Opelousas
No. 2 University

Division IV

No. 17 Catholic-N.I.
No. 16 Pope John Paul

No. 24 Lafayette Christian
No. 9 Menard
1/31, 3:30 PM at Holy Savior Menard

No. 25 Delta Charter
No. 8 ESA
1/29, 6:00 PM at Episcopal of Acadiana

No. 29 Highland Baptist
No. 4 Ouachita Christian
1/31, 7:00 PM at Ouachita Christian

No. 19 Grace Christian
No. 14 Vermilion Catholic
1/31, 6:00 PM at Vermilion Catholic

No. 18 Westminster-Lafayette
No. 15 Walter L. Cohen

No. 31 Thomas Jefferson
No. 2 Ascension Episcopal
1/30, 5:00 PM at Ascension Episcopal

Girls Playoff Seeding

Division I

No. 17 Southside
No. 16 Barbe

No. 27 Live Oak
No. 6 Lafayette High
1/31, 7:00 PM at Northside

No. 31 Acadiana
No. 2 C.E. Byrd
1/31, 5:30 PM at C.E. Byrd

Division II

No. 32 Pearl River
No. 1 St. Thomas More
1/29, 6:00 PM at St. Thomas More

No. 28 Beau Cene
No. 5 Central Lafourche
1/31, 6:00 PM at Central Lafourche

No. 30 New Orleans Military & Maritime
No. 3 Teurlings

No. 22 Parkway
No. 11 New Iberia
1/30, 4:30 PM at New Iberia

No. 18 West Ouachita
No. 15 North Vermilion
1/31, 4:30 PM at North Vermilion

Division III

No. 17 Kaplan
No. 16 Patrick Taylor-Science/Tech

No. 25 Grant
No. 8 Acadiana Renaissance
1/29, 6:00 PM at ARCA Stadium

No. 28 Opelousas
No. 5 St. Louis Catholic
1/31, 5:30 PM at Cowgirl Field

No. 21 St. Martinville
No. 12 Sterlington
1/31, 5:30 PM at Sterlington

No. 20 Minden
No. 13 David Thibodaux

No. 23 Erath
No. 10 St. Michael

No. 18 Leesville
No. 15 Cecilia
1/31, 5:30 PM at Cecilia

Division IV

No. 17 Ouachita Christian
No. 16 Ascension Episcopal

No. 24 Vermilion Catholic
No. 9 Northlake Christian
1/29, 6:00 PM at Northlake Christian

No. 22 Houma Christian
No. 11 ESA

No. 26 Lafayette Christian
No. 7 Catholic-N.I.
1/31, 6:00 PM at Catholic - N.I.

No. 23 Westminster Christian
No. 10 Dunham

No. 18 Highland Baptist
No. 15 Louise McGehee
2/1, 10:00 AM at Joe Yenni Stadium

No. 31 Opelousas Catholic
No. 2 Newman
1/31, 5:30 PM at Isidore Newman

