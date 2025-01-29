Louisiana High School Soccer Playoff Brackets Released: See Which South Louisiana Teams Are In
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - For high school soccer players, the most important part of the season is here.
On Tuesday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the playoff brackets for the postseason, and several South Louisiana schools are ranked highly in their divisions. Most notably, Teurlings Catholic's boys and St. Thomas More's girls - both of Lafayette - are the top-seeded teams in their respective divisions.
But the Acadiana region has a very active, and very talented, soccer community with a lot of local stars who lead their teams to success on and off the field.
Here's a look at which teams are in and where they are playing.
Boys Playoff Seeding
Division I
No. 28 Acadiana
No. 5 Hahnville
No. 20 Benton
No. 13 Lafayette
Division II
No. 32 Tioga
No. 1 Teurlings
1/30, 5:30 PM at Teurlings Catholic
No. 25 Livonia
No. 8 North Vermilion
2/1, 7:30 PM at North Vermilion
No. 28 West Ouachita
No. 5 St. Thomas More
1/31, 6:00 PM at St. Thomas More
No. 19 David Thibodaux
No. 14 Ruston
1/31, 6:45 PM at Ruston
No. 26 Comeaux
No. 7 Prairieville
1/31, 5:30 PM at Prairieville
No. 18 Beau Chene
No. 15 Ouachita Parish
Division III
No. 28 Kaplan
No. 5 St. Charles
No. 20 South Beauregard
No. 13 Erath
1/31, 6:00 PM at Erath
No. 6 St. Louis
No. 27 Acadiana Renaissance Charter
1/31, 7:30 PM at Cowgirl Field
No. 18 Cecilia
No. 15 Morgan City
2/1, 5:00 PM at Morgan City
No. 31 Opelousas
No. 2 University
Division IV
No. 17 Catholic-N.I.
No. 16 Pope John Paul
No. 24 Lafayette Christian
No. 9 Menard
1/31, 3:30 PM at Holy Savior Menard
No. 25 Delta Charter
No. 8 ESA
1/29, 6:00 PM at Episcopal of Acadiana
No. 29 Highland Baptist
No. 4 Ouachita Christian
1/31, 7:00 PM at Ouachita Christian
No. 19 Grace Christian
No. 14 Vermilion Catholic
1/31, 6:00 PM at Vermilion Catholic
No. 18 Westminster-Lafayette
No. 15 Walter L. Cohen
No. 31 Thomas Jefferson
No. 2 Ascension Episcopal
1/30, 5:00 PM at Ascension Episcopal
Girls Playoff Seeding
Division I
No. 17 Southside
No. 16 Barbe
No. 27 Live Oak
No. 6 Lafayette High
1/31, 7:00 PM at Northside
No. 31 Acadiana
No. 2 C.E. Byrd
1/31, 5:30 PM at C.E. Byrd
Division II
No. 32 Pearl River
No. 1 St. Thomas More
1/29, 6:00 PM at St. Thomas More
No. 28 Beau Cene
No. 5 Central Lafourche
1/31, 6:00 PM at Central Lafourche
No. 30 New Orleans Military & Maritime
No. 3 Teurlings
No. 22 Parkway
No. 11 New Iberia
1/30, 4:30 PM at New Iberia
No. 18 West Ouachita
No. 15 North Vermilion
1/31, 4:30 PM at North Vermilion
Division III
No. 17 Kaplan
No. 16 Patrick Taylor-Science/Tech
No. 25 Grant
No. 8 Acadiana Renaissance
1/29, 6:00 PM at ARCA Stadium
No. 28 Opelousas
No. 5 St. Louis Catholic
1/31, 5:30 PM at Cowgirl Field
No. 21 St. Martinville
No. 12 Sterlington
1/31, 5:30 PM at Sterlington
No. 20 Minden
No. 13 David Thibodaux
No. 23 Erath
No. 10 St. Michael
No. 18 Leesville
No. 15 Cecilia
1/31, 5:30 PM at Cecilia
Division IV
No. 17 Ouachita Christian
No. 16 Ascension Episcopal
No. 24 Vermilion Catholic
No. 9 Northlake Christian
1/29, 6:00 PM at Northlake Christian
No. 22 Houma Christian
No. 11 ESA
No. 26 Lafayette Christian
No. 7 Catholic-N.I.
1/31, 6:00 PM at Catholic - N.I.
No. 23 Westminster Christian
No. 10 Dunham
No. 18 Highland Baptist
No. 15 Louise McGehee
2/1, 10:00 AM at Joe Yenni Stadium
No. 31 Opelousas Catholic
No. 2 Newman
1/31, 5:30 PM at Isidore Newman
Louisiana's Top Outdoor Adventures
Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham