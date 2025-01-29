LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - For high school soccer players, the most important part of the season is here.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the playoff brackets for the postseason, and several South Louisiana schools are ranked highly in their divisions. Most notably, Teurlings Catholic's boys and St. Thomas More's girls - both of Lafayette - are the top-seeded teams in their respective divisions.

But the Acadiana region has a very active, and very talented, soccer community with a lot of local stars who lead their teams to success on and off the field.

Here's a look at which teams are in and where they are playing.

Boys Playoff Seeding

Division I

No. 28 Acadiana

No. 5 Hahnville

No. 20 Benton

No. 13 Lafayette

Division II

No. 32 Tioga

No. 1 Teurlings

1/30, 5:30 PM at Teurlings Catholic

No. 25 Livonia

No. 8 North Vermilion

2/1, 7:30 PM at North Vermilion

No. 28 West Ouachita

No. 5 St. Thomas More

1/31, 6:00 PM at St. Thomas More

No. 19 David Thibodaux

No. 14 Ruston

1/31, 6:45 PM at Ruston

No. 26 Comeaux

No. 7 Prairieville

1/31, 5:30 PM at Prairieville

No. 18 Beau Chene

No. 15 Ouachita Parish

Division III

No. 28 Kaplan

No. 5 St. Charles

No. 20 South Beauregard

No. 13 Erath

1/31, 6:00 PM at Erath

No. 6 St. Louis

No. 27 Acadiana Renaissance Charter

1/31, 7:30 PM at Cowgirl Field

No. 18 Cecilia

No. 15 Morgan City

2/1, 5:00 PM at Morgan City

No. 31 Opelousas

No. 2 University

Division IV

No. 17 Catholic-N.I.

No. 16 Pope John Paul

No. 24 Lafayette Christian

No. 9 Menard

1/31, 3:30 PM at Holy Savior Menard

No. 25 Delta Charter

No. 8 ESA

1/29, 6:00 PM at Episcopal of Acadiana

No. 29 Highland Baptist

No. 4 Ouachita Christian

1/31, 7:00 PM at Ouachita Christian

No. 19 Grace Christian

No. 14 Vermilion Catholic

1/31, 6:00 PM at Vermilion Catholic

No. 18 Westminster-Lafayette

No. 15 Walter L. Cohen

No. 31 Thomas Jefferson

No. 2 Ascension Episcopal

1/30, 5:00 PM at Ascension Episcopal

Girls Playoff Seeding

Division I

No. 17 Southside

No. 16 Barbe

No. 27 Live Oak

No. 6 Lafayette High

1/31, 7:00 PM at Northside

No. 31 Acadiana

No. 2 C.E. Byrd

1/31, 5:30 PM at C.E. Byrd

Division II

No. 32 Pearl River

No. 1 St. Thomas More

1/29, 6:00 PM at St. Thomas More

No. 28 Beau Cene

No. 5 Central Lafourche

1/31, 6:00 PM at Central Lafourche

No. 30 New Orleans Military & Maritime

No. 3 Teurlings

No. 22 Parkway

No. 11 New Iberia

1/30, 4:30 PM at New Iberia

No. 18 West Ouachita

No. 15 North Vermilion

1/31, 4:30 PM at North Vermilion

Division III

No. 17 Kaplan

No. 16 Patrick Taylor-Science/Tech

No. 25 Grant

No. 8 Acadiana Renaissance

1/29, 6:00 PM at ARCA Stadium

No. 28 Opelousas

No. 5 St. Louis Catholic

1/31, 5:30 PM at Cowgirl Field

No. 21 St. Martinville

No. 12 Sterlington

1/31, 5:30 PM at Sterlington

No. 20 Minden

No. 13 David Thibodaux

No. 23 Erath

No. 10 St. Michael

No. 18 Leesville

No. 15 Cecilia

1/31, 5:30 PM at Cecilia

Division IV

No. 17 Ouachita Christian

No. 16 Ascension Episcopal

No. 24 Vermilion Catholic

No. 9 Northlake Christian

1/29, 6:00 PM at Northlake Christian

No. 22 Houma Christian

No. 11 ESA

No. 26 Lafayette Christian

No. 7 Catholic-N.I.

1/31, 6:00 PM at Catholic - N.I.

No. 23 Westminster Christian

No. 10 Dunham

No. 18 Highland Baptist

No. 15 Louise McGehee

2/1, 10:00 AM at Joe Yenni Stadium

No. 31 Opelousas Catholic

No. 2 Newman

1/31, 5:30 PM at Isidore Newman